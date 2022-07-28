After Wednesday’s rain, 2022 won’t be North Platte’s driest

That late thunderstorm Wednesday slammed the door on 2022’s bid to be the driest year recorded in North Platte.

After a late-morning shower dropped 0.05 inches of rain, the dark clouds building up at sunset let loose with 0.58 inches between 10 p.m. and midnight.

That lifted the North Platte Regional Airport’s year-to-date precipitation to 10.14 inches, more than the city’s two driest full years of 10.01 inches in 1931 and 10.04 inches in 2012.

A mere 1.46 inches of precipitation fell between New Year’s Day and April 27, the ninth-driest start to a year since full-year North Platte weather records were first kept in 1875.

But the National Weather Service’s Lee Bird Field office has recorded 8.68 inches of rain over the three months between April 28 and Wednesday.

While that didn’t exactly produce soggy wet conditions, it lifted 2022’s running total past each of the July 27 totals of all of North Platte’s 10 driest full years except for 1894.

The airport needs 1.38 more inches of precipitation to keep 2022 completely out of the city’s Top 10 driest list, according to the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Wednesday night’s thunderstorms dropped 1.01 inches of rain at Imperial to lead west central Nebraska’s major weather outposts. Ogallala had 0.6 inches, Broken Bow 0.47, Lexington 0.29 and Valentine 0.13.

A look at the state’s most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map, reflecting conditions through Tuesday, shows just how welcome Wednesday’s rain was. (To see the map, go to droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?NE.)

Southwest Nebraska’s band of “extreme drought” territory spread into southwest Lincoln County over the past two weeks, abetted by multiple dry days over 100 degrees.

Nearly 12.3% of the state’s total area fell into that category, compared with 9.5% as of July 19. That includes two smaller “extreme drought” bands in northeast Nebraska.

All of Perkins, Chase, Hayes, Dundy and Hitchcock counties fell into the latest “extreme drought” band. So did most of Keith and Deuel counties, western Frontier and Red Willow counties and southern Cheyenne and Kimball counties.

The rest of Lincoln County north and east of Wallace fell into the “severe drought” category. The county’s northernmost strip had been in “moderate drought” in mid-July.

By contrast, a substantial portion of the central Panhandle and western Sandhills were tagged “abnormally dry.” That band includes most of Grant County, southwest Hooker County, northern Arthur County and northwest McPherson County.

North Platte’s weeklong break from the summer’s worst heat will last through Saturday, the weather service said.

Highs Friday and Saturday are forecast in the lower 80s, with lows in the lower 60s.

The first days of August, however, will bring sunny skies and a heating trend leading back to possible highs near 100 Tuesday and Wednesday.

North Platte has had 15 triple-digit days so far, ranking No. 3 in the city’s record books.