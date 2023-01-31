Ag transition planning workshop is Monday in Stapleton

Nebraska Extension in Logan County will host a succession and transition planning workshop for farmers and ranchers in Stapleton from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at the Logan County Fairgrounds, 24 Ave. 70.

The workshop is free to attend. Registration is required by calling 308-532-2683.

Allan Vyhnalek, an extension educator for farm and ranch transition and succession, will offer tools and strategies to effectively plan, start and complete estate plans, offer background on common mistakes during the process, and highlight essential considerations for creating and carrying out estate and succession plans.

“The common mistake is that most know that they need an estate plan, but never get around to putting a plan into a legal document,” Vyhnalek said. “Over several years, at the end of the workshop, the most common comment is that the participants wished that they had started learning the steps to start and complete a plan sooner.”