The Air Mail 100 cross-country relay, marking the Sept. 8-11 centennial of America’s first transcontinental airmail flight, has ended 25 miles short of its San Francisco goal.
Starting Friday from Carson City, Nevada, the relay flew directly to the next-to-last stop in Concord, California, rather than stopping in Sacramento.
A seaplane set to fly the last leg took off from Concord but couldn’t land in San Francisco due to a low cloud ceiling, according to the “Flight Follow” page on the Air Mail 100 website.
The commemorative relay started near New York City Tuesday and reached the Chicago area that night.
It landed at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field Wednesday evening after encountering weather issues in Iowa and mechanical issues in Omaha.
Instead of continuing as planned to Cheyenne, Wyoming, the relay paused in North Platte. Air Mail 100 resumed early Thursday and made it to Carson City.
Hundreds of commemorative postcards, including some 300 from North Platte Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, were picked up at each stop to be mailed at the relay’s end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.