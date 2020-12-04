Air traffic down, but Lee Bird Field not losing flights

Fewer people are flying, North Platte’s airport manager admits. No question about it.
But Sam Seafeldt says Lee Bird Field hasn’t lost any of its regular Denver flights to COVID-19. The airport won’t lose any of its passenger-driven federal funding for that reason, either.
And though SkyWest Airlines’ boarding figures have been halved by the pandemic, it’s still doing much better than its immediate predecessors were in the four years before its February 2018 arrival.
All represent silver linings for the North Platte Regional Airport and its customers in a year when COVID-19 has ravaged airlines, Seafeldt said Friday.
Given the coronavirus’s resurgence nationwide, “promoting traveling right now is a little dangerous, though I think the (health) steps United Airlines has taken have been good ones,” he said.
But those who need to fly need not fear either coming to North Platte’s airport or flying on SkyWest’s planes, Seafeldt added.
“Kudos to our employees who are stepping up and cleaning areas no one wants to be cleaning,” he said. “The airline’s doing the same thing with the aircraft. ...
“We’re doing numerous cleanings throughout the day. It’s one of our hot-topic items we’re focused on. It’s very important to us.”
Monthly airport boarding figures show SkyWest, which flies as United Express to and from Denver International Airport, was headed for another strong year in North Platte when COVID-19 settled in.
Lee Bird Field handled 1,185 commercial passengers in January and 1,168 in February, the airport’s and airline’s 21st and 22nd consecutive months in four figures.
Then the bottom fell out with the pandemic. Boardings fell to 578 in March, then totaled a mere 52 in April.
North Platte passenger traffic from March to June totaled 1,189, roughly the same as January’s single-month total.
SkyWest’s business picked up as COVID-19 health measures eased, reaching 716 in October before falling to 610 in November.
The airline has averaged about 605 passengers per month in 2020, with December still to go. North Platte has had 6,654 commercial passengers thus far, well behind its 2019 total of 15,928.
But SkyWest’s monthly 2020 average remains about twice as high as the airport’s 2014-17 averages with Great Lakes Airlines, which left the airport in October 2016, and PenAir, which departed in September 2017.
Seafeldt said SkyWest, which receives federal Essential Air Service subsidies for its North Platte-Denver service, has maintained 12 trips a week between the two cities.
Arrival and departure times have been slightly but regularly adjusted during the pandemic, he said, to coordinate with schedules of United’s major aircraft flying into and out of DIA.
In a normal year, Lee Bird Field’s 2020 boardings would endanger the airport’s $1 million in annual “primary status airport” funding under the federal Airport Improvement Program.
But North Platte still will get that AIP funding this year, Seafeldt said, because Congress waived the threshold of 10,000 boardings for a year when it passed the CARES Act for pandemic relief.
“They don’t want to use the term ‘grandfathering,’ but that’s what it is,” he said.
AIP funds typically cover 90% of an airport’s safety and equipment improvement projects, with the local airport paying for the rest.
North Platte can plan to replace a 22-year-old snowplow over the coming year with its next allotment of AIP funds, Seafeldt said.
The North Platte Airport Authority, which oversees Lee Bird Field, continues to work on the regional airport’s next long-range master plan.
Airport officials likely will take public input during January, though it’ll likely be done online rather than in person due to COVID-19, Seafeldt said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!