Air traffic down, but Lee Bird Field not losing flights

Fewer people are flying, North Platte’s airport manager admits. No question about it.

But Sam Seafeldt says Lee Bird Field hasn’t lost any of its regular Denver flights to COVID-19. The airport won’t lose any of its passenger-driven federal funding for that reason, either.

And though SkyWest Airlines’ boarding figures have been halved by the pandemic, it’s still doing much better than its immediate predecessors were in the four years before its February 2018 arrival.

All represent silver linings for the North Platte Regional Airport and its customers in a year when COVID-19 has ravaged airlines, Seafeldt said Friday.

Given the coronavirus’s resurgence nationwide, “promoting traveling right now is a little dangerous, though I think the (health) steps United Airlines has taken have been good ones,” he said.

But those who need to fly need not fear either coming to North Platte’s airport or flying on SkyWest’s planes, Seafeldt added.

“Kudos to our employees who are stepping up and cleaning areas no one wants to be cleaning,” he said. “The airline’s doing the same thing with the aircraft. ...