Airport manager describes Lee Bird Field plans for 2022-23

City Council members consented Tuesday night to a resolution under which the North Platte Airport Authority expects to collect $204,000 more in property taxes next fiscal year.

The 8-0 vote adopted the “preliminary levy allocation resolution” airport authorities must obtain from their associated cities.

Though the council in 1963 spun off the Airport Authority as a separately elected local government, a more recent Nebraska law requires city and airport taxes to be levied and collected together where both entities exist.

The Airport Authority’s five-member board will hold a public hearing and vote on its budget early next month.

Its annual spending typically fluctuates based on each year’s improvement projects, which usually get 90% federal funding. The airport covers the rest.

Two such projects and recent expansions of Lee Bird Field’s maintenance staff lie behind the airport’s expected $1.31 million 2022-23 tax request, Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt told council members.

The airport’s Taxiway B will be rebuilt during the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, and the apron for private aircraft will be expanded, Seafeldt said.

The next budget also will start setting aside planning money for a new passenger terminal envisioned in its new 20-year master plan. That will help the airport land federal grants for the project, the airport manager said.

Seafeldt noted that Lee Bird now has a maintenance staff of 10, compared with six when he arrived in 2018.

That allows the airport to have two staffers instead of one on duty for late-night arrivals and early-morning takeoffs — a vital factor on snowy days.

Maintenance workers must keep the runways open for SkyWest Airlines’ passenger flights, Seafeldt said. Because of them, Lee Bird was closed to traffic only 12 hours — due in that case to an ice storm — during the past year.

They also must do janitorial and groundskeeping services while also being federally certified for firefighting and meeting other private and commercial aircraft needs, Seafeldt said.

“We buy into the philosophy that the airport is for the community and we need to keep the airport looking nice and open every single day,” he said.

The airport’s 2022 property tax rate can’t be determined until Lincoln County Assessor Julie Stenger certifies final 2022 taxable values. That’s expected by Monday.

In other business, the council gave second-round approval to pairs of ordinances vacating alleys and rezoning property. Each will face a final council vote after Labor Day.

Alleys would be vacated between West 13th and 14th streets, north of Rodeo Road, and between East Second and Johnson streets, east of Welch Avenue.

In both cases, an owner of land on both sides of the alley wants to consolidate lots to enable construction of an accessory building.

The rezoning resolutions would adopt B-2 highway commercial zoning for Jim and Lorra Carlson’s property at 1801 E. Second St. and I-1 light industrial zoning for Joe Shown’s land at 3022 E. Philip Ave.

The Carlsons want to use their property for storage for their drywall business, while Shown plans to install a 10-foot-by-24-foot electronic billboard along Newberry Access at the east end of his land.