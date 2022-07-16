Alexis' bison hunt helped make Buffalo Bill Cody, Omaha author says

Amid typical July heat rather than seasonable January cold, Omaha author Jeff Barnes headlined Saturday’s belated celebration of Russian Grand Duke Alexis’ “royal buffalo hunt” south of North Platte 150 years ago.

Barnes, author of two books on the event’s principals, showed how appropriate it was that one of America’s first great celebrity jaunts helped make the first U.S. worldwide superstar: William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.

Alexis’ months-long 1871-72 tour “was kind of like when the Beatles first came here” to the United States in 1964, Barnes told about 20 people in the barn of Cody’s Scout’s Rest Ranch.

“There were massive crowds everywhere he went,” he added. “Many, many women wanted to greet him during the time he was in America.”

That attitude carried over to five-year-old North Platte, where 25-year-old Cody greeted Alexis and Gens. George A. Custer and Philip Sheridan at the 1869 Union Pacific Depot on the morning of Jan. 13, 1872.

About 200 or so locals were on hand, and “all the men took off their hats (in) a reverential sort of thing,” Barnes said.

Barnes’ hour-long talk at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park served as the opener of an Alexis doubleheader. The nearby Lincoln County Historical Museum supplied the follow-up with a buffalo burger fundraising feed.

When the 21-year-old son of Russian Czar Alexander II got off the U.P. train in North Platte, he was itching to add a bison hunt to his personal list of hunting highlights worldwide.

The U.S. Army-led Jan. 13-16 excursion to “Camp Alexis,” on Red Willow Creek in present-day Hayes County, “became the most famous winter vacation ever taken in Nebraska,” Barnes said.

The hunters, who counted on Cody to find and lead them to bison herds, were blessed by a mid-January thaw. Newspaper accounts, Barnes said, “said the weather was more like September than January.”

Sheridan, a Union Civil War hero and three-star postwar general, had asked Cody to come in from nearby Fort McPherson as their local guide.

Custer, 4½ years away from his ignominious fate at the Battle of the Little Bighorn, was anxious to bask in the glow of Alexis’ visit, Barnes said.

“You would have to put up a brick wall to keep Custer away from a camera,” he told the Scout’s Rest audience.

Five Army wagons, one stocked entirely with Champagne, made the trek to the Red Willow Creek campsite. Spotted Tail’s brand of Brulé Lakota, also invited, joined them the night of Jan. 14.

That day, Alexis’ 22nd birthday, had seen the Russian duke down his coveted bison after much coaching from Custer and Cody, Barnes said.

“This was worth sending a messenger back to North Platte to telegraph the grand duke had shot a buffalo,” he said. The news “spread across the country and then to the world.”

Spotted Tail’s Brulé joined them for another day of hunting Jan. 15. After seeing one of them shoot an arrow straight through a bison, Barnes said, an incredulous Alexis paid him $50 to buy his bow and arrow.

The party returned to North Platte Jan. 16 and went their separate ways, though Custer accompanied Alexis west to Cheyenne, down to Denver and back east through Kansas to St. Louis.

Alexis would go on to lead the Russian navy to defeat in the 1904-05 Russo-Japanese war. He was forced to flee his homeland and died in Paris in 1908.

While Custer was the bigger national celebrity at the time, Buffalo Bill’s trip to worldwide fame was supercharged by his role in the buffalo hunt, Barnes said.

He traveled east soon afterward, saw dime novelist Ned Buntline’s stage melodrama loosely based on Cody’s exploits and soon joined his troupe himself.

Buffalo Bill started his own stage company the next year, touring the nation for a decade before launching his Wild West show in 1883.

Guiding Alexis’ buffalo hunt “was kind of the springboard for Buffalo Bill Cody,” Barnes said.