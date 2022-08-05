All things trains at North Platte Rail Days

North Platte Rail Days offers nirvana for train buffs.

One could tell that already Friday morning, the opening day of the three-day festival, by the license plates from 16 states in the Golden Spike Tower parking lot.

Many were there for the first of seven bus tours of Bailey Yard — three Friday, the others planned Saturday — starting and ending at the parking lot of the eight-story-tall observation tower outside and above the yard.

People from the first 11 a.m. tour were flooding the tower’s ground-floor gift shop as the lunch hour neared. It gets much quieter there when the buses are rolling, said Executive Director Kirsten Parker and her staff members.

But the tower’s observation decks — offering North Platte’s best overall view of the world’s largest rail yard — were hardly bereft of rail fans.

Some were planning to visit the Rail Days Model Train Show in the Canteen District’s Venue 304 at East Fifth Street and Bailey Avenue.

Others had already paid homage to the Union Pacific’s long-retired Challenger No. 3977 steamer and Centennial No. 6922 diesel, parked alongside each other on the southeast end of Cody Park.

Two Kansas City-area rail buffs, Lucas Koirtyohann and Landon Logsdon, were shooting photos from the tower’s seventh-floor open-air deck.

“We were in South Dakota, so we decided to come by,” said Logsdon, who lives in Ottawa, Kansas.

They were quickly rewarded. Logsdon called out to Koirtyohann, of Independence, Missouri, that he had spotted U.P. Engine No. 2010, a commemorative diesel bearing the Boy Scouts of America logo for that organization’s 2010 centennial.

Neither was ever a Scout, but “I saw it when I was little. I said, ‘I want to catch that thing,’” Logsdon said. “It was kind of interesting to see it in its lettering paint.”

They also hadn’t known about Bailey’s colossal size and its handling of 10,000 train cars and more each day, he and Koirtyohann said.

“Santa Fe Junction takes the cake,” said Logsdon, referring to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe yards in Kansas City, Kansas. “It gets over 150 trains a day.”

Upstairs, sisters Annie Harding of Cambridge, Cris Burks of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and LaDonna Humphrey of Lincoln were taking in the view from the top-floor enclosed deck.

All three grew up on a farm near Stratton, close to the BNSF line that carries Amtrak passenger trains from Denver to Lincoln and Omaha.

Humphrey and Harding had brought friends and relatives to the tower before, but it was Burks’ first time.

“When you grow up close by, you don’t take the time to see the things around your house” like Bailey Yard, Humphrey said.

Burks noted that she had gotten a close-up view a year ago of U.P.’s “Big Boy” No. 4014 near Chappell. The restored locomotive, the largest operating steam engine in the world, was headed for last year’s Rail Days.

“I was working right next to the railroad, and I made sure the day that Big Boy came through, I was right where I was supposed to be,” she said.

For Harry Abramovitz of Denver, however, Rail Days was just the latest in a long line of excuses to come to the tower and marvel at the yard below.

“I’ve been a train fan as long as I can remember,” said Abramovitz, who wears a yellow vest declaring himself a “Ferroequinologist of Colorado” — that is, an aficionado of the “Iron Horse.”

“I just love everything about the railroad, though I’ve never worked for the railroad a day in my life.”

But he knew nothing about Bailey Yard until he happened upon a Google entry for the tower last year.

“I was looking for the real Golden Spike location” where the U.P. and Central Pacific rails were joined at Promontory Point, Utah, he said.

He came up to North Platte for the first time in April 2021, and he’s made it a point to come monthly since.

“I have found the definitive Mecca of railroading,” Abramovitz said. “As I tell people, you’re like a kid in a candy store if you love trains.

“I tell people if you come here, give it at least an hour. Don’t stay just five minutes. It’s worth it.”