Allison Wilkens of Gibbon is the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Aggie of the Year. She is also the valedictorian for her graduating class.

"In my three wonderful college years, I completed associate degrees in agronomy and agribusiness and was the first woman to achieve an Irrigation Technician Certificate,” Wilkens said. “I will use everything I learned in Curtis now that I'm back home farming with my family in Buffalo County, raising corn and soybeans.”

Wilkens served as Phi Theta Kappa honor society president, has been involved in Women in Agriculture and was on the NCTA crops judging team.

“Allison was the driving force behind many of our student activities during the past academic year, reads an NCTA press release. She was recognized as a dedicated student and leader “who embodies everything NCTA strives to instill in its students."

She was also a driving force in the success of many student activities, including intramural sports, dances and craft projects, reads the statement from NCTA.

“She has gone above and beyond as a student, making several activities possible that would not have been without her help due to the lack of staffing,” the release said.