Amendment 1 could help NP upgrade its air service, backers say

Three current and former state senators Monday said a constitutional amendment they helped put on the Nov. 8 ballot will help cities like North Platte further improve their passenger air service.

Their flying visit to Lee Bird Field coincided with airport leaders’ disclosure that SkyWest Airlines will bid to keep its federally subsidized North Platte-to-Denver route, seven months after asking to drop it.

Amendment 1 would let local governments that own or operate airports spend funds “for the public purpose of developing or encouraging the development of new or expanded regularly scheduled commercial passenger air service at such airport.”

Sens. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln and Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha, joined by U.S. Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk, a former state senator, spoke about Amendment 1 with Telegraph reporters and editors before an airport press conference.

They said airports in most states can negotiate incentive agreements guaranteeing an airline financial help to provide or upgrade their service.

But a 2020 Nebraska attorney general’s opinion frowned on that idea, they said. Article 13, Section 3 of the state constitution says the state’s credit “shall never be given or loaned in aid of any individual, association or corporation,” except for college loans.

Bostar said he was asked to introduce the amendment by two Lincoln Airport officials and encouraged by other Nebraska cities wanting the ability to use their revenues to lure air service.

Flood, who resigned from the Legislature in July after winning a special 1st Congressional District election, said the attorney general’s opinion predicted that “the (state) Supreme Court would probably rule against it” on constitutional grounds.

The Legislature April 12 gave 47-0 final approval to putting the amendment on the November ballot. The two senators who missed the vote had supported it in prior rounds, Bostar, Flood and Linehan said.

If voters approve Amendment 1, they added, the decision to craft an incentive deal with a passenger air carrier would lie with the local government in charge of the airport.

They want Nebraska cities to have “the tools so that, one, we’re competitive with the rest of the country and, two, to create a solution that’s best for the (local) area,” Bostar said.

Some Nebraska cities with air service, such as Kearney, operate their airports directly. But the North Platte Airport Authority, created by the City Council in 1963, has operated Lee Bird Field since then.

The five-member Airport Authority board has to gain annual council approval to collect its share of property taxes but otherwise operates independently of City Hall.

Only nine Nebraska cities currently have commercial passenger air service, Bostar, Flood and Linehan said. SkyWest, which took over North Platte’s round-trip Denver service in February 2018, is the latest in a string of carriers to receive federal Essential Air Service subsidies to serve Lee Bird.

Flood said Norfolk lost its EAS-subsidized air connection in 2002 and badly wants to get it back.

“As somebody from a community that doesn’t have Essential Air Service, you don’t know what you have until you lose it,” he said.

Linehan, chairwoman of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee, said three of her four children live in Nebraska but wouldn’t live anywhere that didn’t either have direct commercial air service or easy access to it.

“That generation from (ages) 18 to 40 wants to be able to travel,” she told the press conference audience. “To get the rest of Nebraska to grow, we need to have air service that people can count on and young people can use.”

SkyWest’s 50-seat jets to and from Denver International Airport have been consistently filled since 2018 to degrees not seen since the original Frontier Airlines left North Platte in 1984. A series of smaller carriers struggled in serving Lee Bird despite EAS aid.

Pilot shortages stemming to the 2020 onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led the Utah-based carrier in March to ask federal permission to end EAS service to North Platte, Scottsbluff-Gering and 27 other U.S. cities.

By June, however, SkyWest was asking the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to let it fly 30-seat jets as an alternative to the 50-seaters. It started flying two round trips daily between Lee Bird and DIA in July, exceeding the EAS weekly minimum of 12 round trips.

Airport Authority board Chairman Alan Erickson told the press conference that SkyWest — which had been ordered by the FAA to keep flying to its EAS markets — has verbally committed to seek a fresh EAS contract for North Platte. Its current one expires Feb. 1.

“Their dependable service and professional operation have been key to success, and we’ve had lots of failures here,” he said.

Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, Erickson’s predecessor as airport board chairman, said community leaders couldn’t have landed SkyWest’s high-quality service without EAS subsidies.

But if Amendment 1 passes, he said, the airport board would have the option to offer incentive payments to SkyWest or a future EAS carrier if they meet certain standards.

Though EAS guarantees North Platte a minimum number of weekly flights, “they don’t fly at the times when we would like to see them fly,” Jacobson told The Telegraph.

SkyWest’s first Denver round trip of the day arrives at Lee Bird and leaves in midmorning, he said, but early morning departures make it easier for passengers to make their connections at DIA without waiting around all day.

Amendment 1 also would give North Platte and Scottsbluff a tool to perhaps restart the dormant trans-Nebraska “river run” connecting them with Lincoln and Omaha’s Eppley Airfield, Flood suggested.

That route also received EAS subsidies until the 1990s. Westward Airways, a startup airline, tried to revive the river run without EAS help in 2004 but failed a year later.

Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, accompanied the three lawmakers Monday. He said the state’s cities with air service, including North Platte, provide “a very vital part of our economic engine.”

He added: “It’s great to be in North Platte today, because if there’s a community in this state that’s looking forward, it’s this one.”