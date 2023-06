Barricades and orange barrels are now narrowing the three lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 83 to one as the Nebraska Department of Transportation begins tearing out and rebuilding the street.

Reconstruction is beginning this year with the stretch of Jeffers from Philip Avenue to Leota Street, to be followed in 2024 by the stretch from First Street to Philip.

The barrels are currently placed to allow left-hand turns off Jeffers.