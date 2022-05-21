Angus cattle is the king of the breeds, but how did it get to that spot?

What makes one cattle breed more popular than others.

You could say it comes down to an individual’s taste.

Literally.

“The more marbled the meat is, the more moist it tastes, and with it, a better eating experience,” said Randy Saner, an Extension educator with Lincoln-Logan-McPherson counties. ”People like to go to steakhouses, and if you’re going to pay a lot — steaks are not cheap — you want to have that good experience.”

Black Angus beef meets those guidelines as it not only has solid marbling but also demonstrates strong carcass characteristics, in terms of the ribeye area and the back fat.

It’s reasons why the Angus, the breed with the fuzzy black — and also red — coats, has a hoof up with the public over other cattle. That’s not only in Nebraska, but across the country as well.

Saner said there are about 270,000 head of Angus cattle registered across the country.

Montana led the nation with 31,673 Angus, according to the American Angus Association, with Nebraska second at 27,393.

The breed’s popularity grew through the Certified Angus Beef program and the labels that are plastered on restaurant menus and products in grocery stores.

“What (angus producers) did is try and make a more uniform product,” Saner said. “You can’t have too big of a ribeye or too small of a ribeye. They wanted to get similar-sized steaks and similar-type marbling. They started advertising CAB and people started eating it. That helped the Angus breed more than anything is the CAB.

“Herefords used to be No. 1 and dropped down to No. 2 now,” Saner said. “And all that started because of the CAB, To me, that’s the reason why Angus got ahead. There was a better business plan (for the breed) and brand recognition.”

There are 110,000 registered Herefords across the country. Texas led the nation with 9,599 in ’21, according to the American Hereford Association. Nebraska was second with 6,586.

Charolais, Simmentals and Red Angus are third through fifth in terms of registered cattle in the country, with the numbers between 42,000 to 45,000.

Herefords, distinguished by a dark-red to a yellow-red coat and a white face and known for their hardiness, have historically been a staple breed in Nebraska and within the industry overall

“The issue was the cows didn’t give much milk and the calves were light when weaning,” Saner said. “As producers were able to feed better, the other breeds took over because of bigger weaning weights. They also had more trouble with health issues. But (breeders) have now fixed most of those issues.”

Saner said he is seeing the use of more Hereford bulls in the area and crossbreeding with Angus cows. It has led to the hybrid Black Baldy cattle, which are characterized by a solid black coat and a white face.

Saner also said the Sim-Angus bulls are becoming a popular choice as well — a hybrid breed between the Simmental — which are traditionally gold or red and white — and the Angus.

“It gives a little bit of hybrid vigor which can benefit you in reproduction and a little bit in (calf) growth,” Saner said. “But Angus still has, by far, the numbers. They are ahead of everybody and that number continues. At one time, almost 80% of the bulls that were sold in the U.S. were either Angus or Red Angus.”

Saner said there is a small growth in the state with Waygu, a Japanese beef cattle breed with a high-level of marbling; and the Piedmontese, a heavy-muscle, but lean beef.

“That is more of niché market,” Saner said. “There’s a lot of breeds out there, and a lot of specialty ones, but commercial wise, Angus, Herefords, Simmental and Charolais are really the top.”