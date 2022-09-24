Annexation, TIF status for land near Indian Meadows on planning agenda

North Platte Planning Commission members Monday will take up a quartet of proposed actions intended to open up more space for housing on the city’s far southwest edge.

Public hearings will be held on each before the panel votes whether to recommend that the City Council rezone city-owned land, annex that land and two adjoining parcels and declare those parcels and others to their north and east eligible for tax increment financing.

The Planning Commission’s meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., and will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel. Click on ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-departments/development/planning-commission-agendas-minutes for the agenda book and livestream link.

Members’ regular monthly meeting was moved up a day because of Lincoln County’s first state-mandated joint public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday on some local governments’ budgets and property tax requests.

Before the housing-related actions, Planning Commission members will decide whether to clear the way for a mini-warehouse storage business at the southwest corner of West Front Street and Lakeview Boulevard.

Public hearings will be held on whether to rezone 4.99 acres from R-1 residential to I-1 light industrial and amend the city land-use map accordingly. A related subdivision plat is also on the planning panel’s agenda.

North Platte city leaders themselves are proposing the housing-related actions before the Planning Commission, noting the city’s chronic shortage of both old and new single-family homes and apartments.

The City Council voted 5-3 Sept. 6 to refer the area’s proposed “substandard and blighted study” to the panel. It then split 4-4 on granting TIF status for similar reasons to 30 acres between Interstate 80 and Hackberry Road, forcing Mayor Brandon Kelliher to break the tie in favor of the designation.

Council members Oct. 4 will hold hearings and vote on all four of Monday’s proposals for land stretching northeast to southeast of Indian Meadows Golf Course.

Each one of them includes a 95.3-acre parcel of land long owned by the city south of West Walker Road and east and southeast of the nine-hole course.

That parcel is currently zoned for “parks and recreation,” dating at least to a May 1990 ballot proposal that the city buy Indian Meadows, add nine more holes across Buffalo Bill Avenue and operate it as a public 18-hole course.

Voters rejected that plan, opting instead in 1992 to accept land along the South Platte River where 18-hole Iron Eagle Golf Course opened in 1994.

The city sold Iron Eagle in May 2021 after coping with damage to the course from four South Platte floods between 1995 and 2015.

Council members in March 2021 rezoned a narrow 7.5-acre city-owned strip closest to Buffalo Bill to B-2 highway commercial. They then agreed to sell the 1.59 acres closest to Walker Road for $60,000 to KSAP Inc., which plans to build North Platte’s seventh Kwik Stop convenience store there.

City officials are proposing to rezone the 95.3-acre parcel as a PR-1 “planned unit development” from its current A-1 “transitional agricultural” zoning.

A separate but necessary resolution would amend the city land-use plan to allow medium-density single-family, duplexes and multifamily zoning there should developers buy part or all of it.

If Planning Commission members don’t endorse changing the land-use plan, the rezoning proposal can’t be considered, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a memorandum.

After considering the rezoning proposal, panel members will decide whether to recommend annexation of the two city-owned parcels, the intended Kwik Stop site and 40 acres owned by Bruce and Debbie Majors stretching to South Echo Drive.

Letters from the couple and KSAP Inc. President and CEO Dan O’Neill asking for the annexation are included in the Planning Commission’s agenda book.

Finally, the planning panel will take public comments and review a city-commissioned study by Marvin Planning Associates of David City on whether a 296-acre area — including the land proposed for annexation — should be declared TIF-eligible.

Doing so, Clark said in a memorandum, would increase the percentage of such land inside city limits from 21.1% to 23.7%. State law caps TIF eligibility at 35% for cities North Platte’s size.

Besides the land owned by the city, KSAP and the Majorses, “substandard and blighted” status is being considered for properties north along Buffalo Bill to West Eugene Avenue, south to the Majors land, east to Echo and south and east of Echo and Walker Road.

Thirty-five structures lie inside the 296-acre area, almost all of which is currently outside city limits but inside the city’s two-mile zoning jurisdiction.

Of those 35 buildings, 26 are at least 40 years old — a key qualifier in state law for declaring an area TIF-eligible.

Curbs, gutters, streets and sidewalks are in average condition or worse throughout the area, the TIF study says.