High School students from six schools participated in an art show at Prairie Arts Center on Saturday.

“I entered just for fun,” said Monica Lane, a senior at North Platte High School. Other schools that participated were Hershey, Brady, Maywood, Stapleton and Arnold.

Monica said she wanted to enter a final piece before she graduated. As it turned out, she won a first place medal for a ceramic sculpture titled, “Beauty Beneath the Surface.”

She has taken art classes all through high school and made this one in her sophomore year.

“I really enjoy working with clay” and creating three dimensional art. This piece is her favorite, she said. “It represents the beauty we each have, that cannot be seen.

Monica’s parents are Nyhra Lane and Justin Warner of North Platte. As a landscaper, Justin is an artist in his own right, Monica said.

Joy DeVoe and Bailey Mason both said they were pleased with the quality and variety of the art on display. DeVoe teaches two dimensional art and art history, and Mason teaches sculpturing, multimedia and textile art at North Platte High School. Both have displayed in multiple shows themselves.

“This helps the kids realize how much talent they actually have — seeing it in a gallery setting and being recognized by judges,” said Mason.

“We’re very proud of these kids,” and seeing the “culmination of hours of work,” is a good feeling, DeVoe said.

Monica plans to continue her formal education at Mid-Plains Community College and hopes to take a few art courses along the way. It is a hobby that she plans to continue to develop.

“I’m surprised” about winning, and “I’m proud of myself,” she said.

The students’ art will be on display until the end of March. Prairie Arts Center, at 416 N. Jeffers St., is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.