Annual parade highlights Sutherland Fourth celebration

A parade through Sutherland will be a highlight of nine events scheduled for the Fourth of July capping the city’s holiday celebration weekend.

The parade at 2 p.m. Monday and is part of a day schedule that includes a calf scramble, a pancake feed, a pie social and races for runners and frogs.

The concluding night of the Sutherland Rodeo begins at 7 p.m., closing the four-day weekend celebration, which will also include the coronation of the Junior Rodeo Queen.

The rodeo, in its 85th year, begins with slack competition at 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 for adults for each night of the rodeo, $5 for ages 6 to 12 years older and free for 5 years old and younger.

The Sutherland weekend celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday with an all-girl “Toughest with the Twine” roping event.

Saturday’s schedule includes a golf tournament at the Oregon Trail Golf Course, and Sunday is capped with a street dance at the Longhorn Bar with the band No Drinks on the Grounds.

Monday’s Sutherland Firecracker 5K, 10K and mile run begins at the school football field.

The event is part of the Platte River Fitness Series and benefits TeamMates of Sutherland.

Registration and packet pickup begin at 6 a.m. with the race scheduled to start at 7 a.m.

In other weekend events:

» The North Platte Optimists will hold a Fireworks Extravaganza Saturday at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

The free event is scheduled to begin at dusk after the Twin Topless Fred Beardsley Memorial at the raceway.

» In Ogallala, a “Hometown Heroes” parade is scheduled at 10 a.m. MST Monday.

The parade will be followed by a watermelon feed at Collister Park that will also include a stick-horse rodeo.

» The Pony Express Rodeo in Gothenburg is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start Sunday and Monday.

The event includes mutton bustin’ for children at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets each night are $8 for adults, $5 for children 12 and younger, and free for ages 5 and younger.

