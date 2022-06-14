 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Annual Sweet Saloon to support North Platte Community College volleyball sells out

  • 0
Annual Sweet Saloon to support North Platte Community College volleyball sells out

North Platte Community College head volleyball coach Alexa McCall, left, and volunteers Sally Thalken, Linda Guenin and Deb Wurl bake dozens of Sweet Saloon cinnamon rolls on Tuesday morning at McDaid Elementary. The annual Nebraskaland Days event raises funds for the NPCC volleyball program. This year, the rolls sold out before the baking ever started and the ladies will be finishing up a total of 800 dozen on Thursday morning.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Community College head volleyball coach Alexa McCall and volunteers Sally Thalken, Linda Guenin and Deb Wurl were hard at work baking dozens of Sweet Saloon cinnamon rolls on Tuesday morning at McDaid Elementary.

The annual Nebraskaland Days event raises funds for the NPCC volleyball program. This year, the rolls sold out before the baking ever started and the ladies will be finishing up a total of 800 dozen on Thursday morning.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

New study finds the human brain runs much hotter than previously thought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News