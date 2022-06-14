Annual Sweet Saloon to support North Platte Community College volleyball sells out

North Platte Community College head volleyball coach Alexa McCall and volunteers Sally Thalken, Linda Guenin and Deb Wurl were hard at work baking dozens of Sweet Saloon cinnamon rolls on Tuesday morning at McDaid Elementary.
The annual Nebraskaland Days event raises funds for the NPCC volleyball program. This year, the rolls sold out before the baking ever started and the ladies will be finishing up a total of 800 dozen on Thursday morning.
Job Vigil
Reporter
I am a Colorado native and have been at the Telegraph for 18-plus years, including a 10-year stint as managing editor; my interests are in feature writing that focuses on people.
