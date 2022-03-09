Annual Tour Nebraska classic car cruise to start in North Platte for 28th edition

Let’s just say that Lin Hoskins has more than a few classic cars in his collection.

“It’s quite a few,” he said with a laugh during a phone interview earlier this week. “My wife is sitting right here, so I probably shouldn’t tell you how many I have right now.”

Perhaps his favorite — at least right now — might be a 1962 red two-door Chevy Impala hardtop. You will likely see him driving it in the Nebraska Rod & Custom Association’s Tour Nebraska during the first weekend in June. The annual cruise will start in North Platte on both days of the event.

Hoskins, the tour coordinator and vice president of the NRCA, said the 400-vehicle limit for the cruise was filled in 27 days after the registration opened at midnight New Year’s Day.

“It’s kind of amazing. (Registration) used to stretch out and it would be two weeks before the tour started we would be at a couple hundred (vehicles),” Hoskins said. “It’s grown into a big deal and people seem to really enjoy it.”

This summer marks the 28th year of the event. There were just 75 vehicles in the first cruise.

The interest has grown since then, not only from across the state but also among participants from as far as Arizona, Florida and Illinois. A few years ago, one individual from New Zealand on a summer visit in Nebraska joined the cruise.

To participate in the cruise, individuals must be members of the NRCA — a $15 annual fee — and pay an additional $30 for the event. A portion of the funds the NRCA receives goes to scholarships for students who are going into automotive technology and auto body programs, or any training that is related to the industry. The organization issued 10 $1,000 scholarships in 2021.

The only other requirement is that the cars in the cruise are at least 30 years old.

The tour will leave from North Platte around 7 a.m. June 3 for a loop to Valentine with breaks in a number of cities along the route. The next day is a southern trip that finishes in Kearney to take part in the Classic Car Show.

This year’s two-day tour totals about 500 miles of driving, a reduction of 100 miles from some past tours that Hoskins said was based in part on rising fuel costs.

The NRCA selects a new route each year. The group passed through roughly 25 towns around the Grand Island area last year. There was no tour in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February, the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau advisory board awarded the NRCA $2,000 in incentive funding, in addition to $4,000 the organization received in 2020, with the expectation that the event continues to return to the North Platte area every three years.

“What’s so fun is that we take people to parts of Nebraska that they’ve never been to before,” Hoskins said. “You get people from the Omaha and Lincoln areas and they just love it out in the western parts of Nebraska and the Sandhills. They just don’t get out here.”

Hoskins said the connections and friendships he has made over the years are why he continues to take part in the tours.

“I love having my car out there and it’s just neat to see a parade (of vehicles) about 30 miles long,” Hoskins said. “And you meet people. That’s the neatest part of it.

“I’ve been on a flight to Las Vegas and someone came up to me and said, ‘Hey, Lin. Are you ready for this year’s tour?’ And it was people from Kansas.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.