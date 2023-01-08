Anti-Japanese feeling inspired 102-year-old state law, historian writes

Stephen Kay’s research into western Nebraska’s Japanese-American community led him to a 102-year-old state law from an earlier period of national controversy over immigration.

Lincoln County residents and lawmakers were on both sides of debates leading to the 1921 Legislature’s passage of the Alien Land Law, Kay wrote in the winter 2022 issue of Nebraska History magazine.

That law, still in effect, blocks “aliens and corporations not incorporated under the laws of the State of Nebraska” from owning or leasing real estate for more than five years.

But as introduced in the old two-house Legislature by state Rep. Edward S. Davis of North Platte, it would have specifically barred “aliens eligible to citizenship under the laws of the United States,” wrote Kay, a North Platte lawyer and historian.

At the time, that group didn’t include Japanese immigrants who began arriving in Lincoln County, the Panhandle and other parts of Nebraska after the turn of the 20th century.

But state Sen. Walter V. Hoagland of North Platte succeeded in blunting the bill’s anti-Japanese thrust by extending its general land-ownership ban to all aliens who weren’t U.S. citizens.

First-generation “Issei” immigrants became able to seek citizenship only after federal law changed in 1952, Kay wrote in his article for the longtime magazine of History Nebraska, formerly the Nebraska State Historical Society.

“This is a timely subject, because we have immigrants and refugees coming to Nebraska now,” he told The Telegraph for this story.

With work underway on North Platte’s Sustainable Beef meatpacking plant and other economic projects, “I’m sure it will be relevant in Lincoln County because we’ll probably have immigrants and refugees coming here,” he added.

Failed post-WWI attempt

The debates leading to the 1921 law featured the public debut of Hiram Hisanori Kano, then a Sherman County farmer and later an Episcopal missionary and priest in North Platte and Mitchell serving Japanese-Americans in western Nebraska.

Kano, born into Japanese nobility, emigrated to Nebraska in 1916 at the invitation of three-time presidential candidate William Jennings Bryan.

FBI agents arrested him after his Sunday service at North Platte’s Episcopal Church of Our Savior hours after the Pearl Harbor attack of Dec. 7, 1941. Kano spent three years in internment camps until paroled in 1944.

The legal effort to exclude Japanese from owning Nebraska land began during the 1919-20 constitutional convention that made major changes to the state’s 1875 constitution.

Delegate Joseph G. Beeler, a North Platte lawyer, offered a constitutional amendment to forbid aliens to buy real estate or lease it for more than one year. Those already owning land wouldn’t have been affected.

Kay’s article, quoting an Alliance Herald story, said Beeler had noted “that Japanese aliens have been recently purchasing land in western Nebraska to an alarming extent,” particularly in sugar beet country around Scottsbluff.

Kano, then president of the Japanese Americanization Society of Nebraska, urged a committee of the constitutional convention to reject Beeler’s measure.

Though the U.S. Constitution then limited citizenship to whites and African Americans, “we Japanese have a strong desire to be adopted here, to live here permanently, desiring to be buried in Nebraska when our earthly life comes to an end,” Kano told the committee.

The committee killed Beeler’s proposal, but the full convention forwarded an amendment allowing the Legislature to regulate “the right of aliens in respect to the acquisition, enjoyment and descent of property …”

Voters adopted that amendment, still in the constitution as Article 1, Section 25. Davis, a former Lincoln County treasurer and North Platte postmaster, introduced his bill forbidding aliens to own land on Jan. 17, 1921.

WWII foreshadowing

Public reaction made clear it was targeted at Japanese-Americans, Kay wrote. Davis’ bill was backed by such lawmakers as Rep. Fred Hoffmeister of Chase County, who declared: “We’ll have to fight them sooner or later, and we should begin right now to curb their influence in Nebraska and not let a big sore like Japanese influence grow in this country as the German influence did” before World War I.

Kano testified that February against the measure, encouraged by Bishop George A. Beecher, a former rector of Episcopal Church of Our Savior. Beecher later would ordain Kano a priest there in 1936.

“It is difficult for me to believe that the state of Nebraska, which has been a leader of democracy and justice, should make a discriminatory law against an industrious, law-abiding and honest people who desire to promote the welfare and prosperity of the state of Nebraska,” Kano told the House Judiciary Committee.

Three Issei from North Platte, Charles H. Shinn, Hugh Wada and Richi Ugai, wrote that month in the North Platte Semi-Weekly Tribune that Nebraska’s Japanese population had fallen by half to 500 over the previous 15 years.

Japanese-born Nebraskans “will rank as high as aliens of any other country as an industrious, law-abiding, home-loving people,” they wrote.

Though the House Judiciary Committee voted to kill Davis’ bill, the full House overrode the committee and sent it to the Senate on a 60-29 vote.

That’s where Sen. Hoagland, also a North Platte lawyer, entered the picture.

After a “bitter debate” over Davis’ bill in the Senate Judiciary Committee, Kay wrote, Hoagland persuaded the full Senate to substitute his own measure extending the land-ownership ban to all aliens, not just those forbidden from citizenship.

Kay wrote that such an extension already had been suggested by Kimball Rep. James Rodman, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, who said he opposed “the unjust discrimination” against Japanese-Americans.

He had said Japanese immigrants then owned only two Lincoln County tracts, but “there are thousands and thousands of acres owned by foreigners who could have become citizens and didn’t.”

Senators passed Hoagland’s substitute, 19-9, but it was thrown to a House-Senate conference committee when the lower chamber voted 63-6 against accepting it.

The conference committee added the current law’s ban on non-Nebraska corporations owning land. The House then voted 71-4 to send the bill to Gov. Samuel McKelvie, who signed it on April 26, 1921.

Lincoln County aftermath

Not only had North Platte lawmakers split over the bill, Kay wrote, but the city’s business people had as well in letters to state legislators.

In its final form, he told The Telegraph, the ban effectively applied only to aliens wanting to buy farm and ranch land.

“They could buy homes in towns, and they could buy land for a manufacturing plant, which is kind of interesting,” Kay said.

Second-generation “Nisei” Japanese-Americans — who were natural-born U.S. citizens — also could buy agland on their family’s behalf, he said.

Hoagland’s intervention to extend the 1921 law to all aliens “took the sting out of it somewhat” for Japanese families, Kay said. “But it was still not really a good situation.”

The Alien Land Law left the door open for Japanese-Americans to buy land should Congress enable them to seek citizenship. That happened when the McCarran-Walter Act became law in 1952, Kay wrote.

Twenty-four Japanese-Americans — joined by Kano, who recently had gained citizenship himself — were sworn in at a Lincoln County District Court naturalization ceremony on Sept. 8, 1953, in the Crystal Ballroom of North Platte’s Hotel Pawnee. Four others became citizens within a year.

Kay noted in his Telegraph interview that some North Platte business and community leaders had shielded Issei and Nisei assets against post-Pearl Harbor federal seizure attempts. Others held items outlawed during World War II so their Japanese neighbors could reclaim them at war’s end.

“There were Caucasians and Japanese” at the 1953 ceremony, “and they were celebrating them becoming citizens,” he said.