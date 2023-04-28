The next two big projects in North Platte’s drive to boost its current and future housing stock lead a crowded agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Council members will hold public hearings and decide whether to grant $2.23 million in tax increment financing to finish the Victory Village apartment complex’s buildout and take initial votes on whether to annex a planned 200-unit-plus “senior living” site and the adjoining north end of the NPPD Canal.

Authorization to seek a “design-build” contract for building Sustainable Beef LLC’s industrial wastewater plant also appears on the 23-item agenda for the 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

DP Development LLC is seeking TIF to gradually offset a portion of its $26 million cost to add 120 apartment units to the initial 80-unit complex near West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard.

The council approved $1.6 million in TIF in February 2020 for Victory Village’s first phase, plus $1.3 million that DP intended last fall to access to build 40 more units.

The Phase 2 TIF total grew by $923,000 when the Omaha firm, at the urging of community leaders, reworked its plan to build 120 units for a final total of 200. Great Plains Health and the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. both became contributors to the project’s financing.

Because DP’s changes substantially changed its Phase 2 plan, it has to go through the city’s TIF approval process again. The Planning Commission endorsed Victory Village’s expansion last Tuesday, and the Community Redevelopment Authority followed suit Thursday.

Earlier in the meeting, the council will hold hearings and first-round debate on ordinances to annex the 65.03-acre site where Chief Development Inc. proposes to build a variety of 55-and-older housing types and the 8.93 acres where the NPPD Canal completes its northward run to the South Platte River.

Leaders of Grand Island-based Chief, which owns the senior-living “Hahler property” site through its Prataria Ventures LLC affiliate, have requested the annexation. The land sits north of North Platte Community College’s North Campus.

In response, city officials initiated the move to annex the canal land so that North Platte police would have clear jurisdiction there.

The Sustainable Beef item involves the $20 million the Legislature granted last year from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for a pretreatment system for the wastewater the meatpacking plant will generate once it opens in late 2024 or 2025.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development has since formally granted the $20 million in ARPA funds to North Platte. But it came with a federal requirement that the city be the system’s owner, City Engineer Brent Burklund said Friday.

He said that also means the wastewater pretreatment system has to be on city-owned land, rather than onsite at the former city sewer lagoon where beef plant construction is under way.

City officials, Burkland added, are looking at “a couple options” for where to install the system. The preferred location would be north of the remaining city wastewater facilities after the old lagoon on its south end was sold to Sustainable Beef, he said.

A two-thirds council majority will be required to approve the resolution allowing city officials to proceed. Due to Sustainable Beef’s timeline, the city needs to use a “construction manager at risk” option the council authorized in an ordinance that won final approval Jan. 17, Burklund said in a memorandum.