Area events canceled or postponed due to weather

An impending winter storm led to a string of cancellations and postponements for area events and club meetings.
- The "House Wars" gingerbread decorating contest scheduled Tuesday at Brigham's and Wild Bill's, 1100 S. Jeffers St., has been postponed to Dec. 20 at Brigham's. Mid-Plains United Way and Keep North Platte Lincoln County Beautiful are teaming up for the fundraiser.
- The Union Pacific Employee Club No. 8 is canceling its December meeting, which had been scheduled for Thursday.
- The North Platte Public Schools monthly mobile food pantry has been postponed to 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at North Platte High School, 1220 W. Second St. The event was scheduled for Tuesday.
- Upper Republican Natural Resources District board is postponing its December meeting to Dec. 20.
