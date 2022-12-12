 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Area events canceled or postponed due to weather

  • 0

An impending winter storm led to a string of cancellations and postponements for area events and club meetings.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

  • The "House Wars" gingerbread decorating contest scheduled Tuesday at Brigham's and Wild Bill's, 1100 S. Jeffers St., has been postponed to Dec. 20 at Brigham's. Mid-Plains United Way and Keep North Platte Lincoln County Beautiful are teaming up for the fundraiser.
  • The Union Pacific Employee Club No. 8 is canceling its December meeting, which had been scheduled for Thursday.
  • The North Platte Public Schools monthly mobile food pantry has been postponed to 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at North Platte High School, 1220 W. Second St. The event was scheduled for Tuesday.
  • Upper Republican Natural Resources District board is postponing its December meeting to Dec. 20.

If you have an event you wish to announce has been postponed or canceled, please email lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Drag performances in U.S. becoming target of threats and attacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News