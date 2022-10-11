Area October events cover pumpkin patches to an (allegedly) haunted theater

October is more than just sampling pumpkin-spiced lattes, beer, cookies, cakes and a seemingly endless variety of other edible items.

The month also presents opportunities to explore pumpkin patches and view seasonal yard decorations. Or maybe explore a haunted maze, house or driveway. In North Platte, there is even a chance to walk through an allegedly haunted theater during the early morning hours.

The following is a rundown of area entertainment options during the spooky season.

Fright Night at the Fox

It's an opportunity to watch the movie adaptions of two Stephen King books and also take a ghost tour of the allegedly haunted theater during intermission of the overnight event.

The doors of the Fox Theatre, 301 E. Fifth Ave, will open at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and will not open again until 6:30 a.m. Oct. 23.

Tickets are $10 to watch the doublebill of "The Shining" and "Doctor Sleep." Those who wish to take part in the ghost tour will be charged an extra $5.

Interested individuals can visit northplattecommunityplayhouse.com for additional information.

Playdate of Terror: Haunted House

This haunted house will be at the North Platte Area Children's Museum, 314 N. Jeffers St., over the final two weekends in October.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. The event is a fundraiser for the organization. Participants must be 12 or older.

The haunted house will be open from 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29.

Visit npchildrensmuseum.com for additional information.

Haunted Corn Maze

The North Platte Community College softball team will host a haunted corn maze over the final two weeks of the month.

The theme is "Children of the Corn."

The maze will be located on the South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, in the cornfield just west of the McDonald-Belton building.

Admission is $10 for adults and children 10 and older. Younger children are admitted for free but need to be accompanied by a paying adult. The admission is cash only.

The event is a fundraiser for the program to cover travel and equipment costs.

The maze will run from 7:30 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 21, 22, 28, 29, 30 and 31.

The Haunted Greenhouse

The Coffee Bin is hosting a haunted house Oct. 28 at the Garden Glove, 1800 E. 12th St.

The entrance fee is $10 an individual or $30 for a group of six. The profits will be divided between PAWS-itive Partners and Fur the Love of PAWS. Donations of pet food or supplies are welcomed as well.

Dusty's Pumpkin Fest at the Codys'

The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in October at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, 2717 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.

The festival consists of games, duck races, horseback and wagon rides, along with corn cribs, mini golf, pumpkin decorating and pedal tractors.

Concessions are available on site, and admission is $12 per individual. Children 2 and younger are free.

Visit dustytrails.biz or call 308-530-0048 for additional information.

The Haunted Driveway

The popular Halloween house and yard display is located at 3020 W. Sixth St. and is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and until midnight on the weekends.

Individuals can drive through the scene, entering on Sixth Street and exiting on Elder Avenue.

Freewill donations are donated to the Gift of Hope organization. For more information, search "Haunted Driveway" on Facebook.

Haunted Woods Paintball Shoot

The Splatterbox Paintball program will host the event from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 at 2024 N. Spur 56C in Hershey. The cost is $10 per person, and all ages are welcome to take aim at zombies, ghosts, witches and more.

Those who want more information can search "Splatterbox Paintball and Lasertag" on Facebook or call 308-530-0553.

Homestead Pumpkin Patch

The fifth season of the seasonal event will run on weekends until Oct. 30 at 6459 S. Homestead Road. Hours are from 2 to 8 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 7 p.m. Sundays.

General admission is $10 on Fridays and $12 on Saturdays and Sundays. Children 2 and younger are free.

A "Creepy Chicken Maze" will be offered on the final weekend, from 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29.

Visit homesteadpumpkinpatch.com for more information.

From the Dark art show

The glow-in-the-dark show will be at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St., from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. on Oct. 15, 22 and 29. Individuals can see works from local artists in a black-light-lit hallway. The show is free.

For more information, visit prairieartscenter.org or call 308-534-5121.

Halloween Walk

The Canteen District will have a costume contest, face painting, bounce houses and trick-or-treating from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 29.

Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat

Halloween will be celebrated at Golden Spike Tower from 3 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 29.

It is among a handful of several similar events that day.

A trunk-or-treat will run from 2 to 4 p.m. at Budke Powersports, 695 Halligan Drive, and the Platte River Cruise Night will host a similar event from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Nebraskaland Bank parking lot, 1400 S. Dewey St.

Admission is free for the cruise night event, but canned goods will be accepted for participating vehicles. Donations will benefit the North Platte High School food pantry.

In addition, First Church North Platte, 1600 West E St., has a trunk-or-treat and chili cook-off scheduled from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30.

For more information, visit firstchurchnp.com.