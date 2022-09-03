Area residents get 'one last hurrah' to summer with weekend at the lake

What's a better way to say goodbye to the summer than a Labor Day weekend spent soaking up the atmosphere at the lake?

That's what Greg Weigel and his family are doing. The dozen individuals are divided among four campers at a spot at the Lake Maloney State Recreation Area for a mini-vacation of sorts.

"We've been out here since Tuesday," the North Platte man said Saturday morning. "And I'll be going back on Tuesday."

The holiday weekend getaway has been a family tradition for decades — a chance to get together and relax.

"It's one last hurrah (to summer) I guess," Weigel said with a laugh. "(Lake Maloney) is nice, it's close to home and you can usually get a pretty good spot out here."

Weigel had ribs going on the smoker, and the family had access to two boats at their disposal to hit the water before retuning back to the camp site to watch the Nebraska-North Dakota football game on one of the two televisions that were set up.

"We're just going to enjoy the day," Weigel said.

The group wasn't alone as a number of campers claimed spots on the Lake Maloney grounds, cruised the 1,000 acre lake on jet skis, pontoons and fishing boats on a day in which the temperatures reached the high 80s.

Others relaxed on land, playing games of cornhole, grilling or both.

Mark Carman reclined in a chair as he watched the Michigan-Colorado State football game on a TV that was situated in front of a camper. He was with three other family members that gathered for the weekend.

"Sometimes there's more of us," he said. "We try and spend all of the holiday weekends together."

His plans for the day centered around the University of Nebraska.

"Watch the Huskers (football) and then watch Huskers volleyball tonight," he said. "We might be doing some skiing if the water is smooth. We were playing cornhole this morning and wore ourselves out so now its time to chill and watch a little football."

He was confident in the Huskers chances against North Dakota.

"I think we'll be alright today," he said. "It's the bigger games that you have to be concerned about."

Not everyone who was at the lake on Saturday morning was staying through the weekend.

Michael Randle was spending part of the day fishing along the Lake Maloney shore with his wife and two children.

"We're just out here for fun — a break from work and the hustle and bustle."

The family had already caught two small bass within the first hour of arriving at the sport, and as Michael spoke, a catfish hit on the one of the four poles the family had going.

"That's a keeper," Randle said as he pulled in the fish after a short battle.