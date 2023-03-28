Light snow accumulations were recorded throughout the area on Monday night. Two-tenths of an inch was recorded at the National Weather Service office at the North Platte Airport.

Volunteer weather observers submitted the following snow accumulation readings to NWS:

North Platte (northwest of town): 1 inch.

Eustis: 1.8 to 2.5 inches.

Hayes Center: 2 inches.

Imperial: 2.6 inches.

Sutherland: 0.5 inch.

Ogallala: 0.5 inch.

Oshkosh: 2.8 inches.

Arthur: 2 inches.

More snow and rain are expected Thursday night.

The air was chilly in North Platte on Tuesday, with light winds out of the west. After getting down to the low 20s on Tuesday night, the forecast high for Wednesday is about 41 degrees, with mostly sunny skies. Easterly winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour are expected.

A low of 25 is expected Wednesday night.

Mild weather is forecast on Thursday, with a high near 66 under mostly sunny skies, along with 10 to 15 mph winds.

Rain is likely Thursday night, changing to a mix of rain and snow after midnight. The low temperature is expected to be around 29 on Thursday night. Rain and snow may continue into Friday.

Breezy, cloudy weather is forecast for Friday, with a high temperature near 42, before highs around 60 return for the weekend.