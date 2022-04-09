Art Guild, Platter Painters spring shows

The Art Guild Spring Show and the Platter Painters spring shows are annual exhibits that showcase local club member’s efforts the past year.
The shows are on display at the Prairie Arts Center through the end of April. Both shows were judged by Dik Hanelene, Mid-Plains Community College art instructor.
The State Merit award winners will go on to display at the annual Association of Nebraska Art Clubs conference in Broken Bow, June 8-11.
The Association of Nebraska Art Clubs is unique in that it is the only club in the United States that supports all the art clubs in the state. The conference has workshops, meetings and an art competition that includes the best of each club across the state. From the 350 plus entries at this annual show, 26 will be chosen to travel the state the following year.
State entries/Merit Awards;
Best of Show:
» “Stormy City,” color pencil, Sue Perez.
» “Release,” acrylic, DeDe Hill.
» “W.F. Cody,” wood carving, Ron Meyer
» “Ride for Glory,” watercolor, Sandra Meyer.
» “Hunters Reward,” photography, Mike Pochop.
» “We Are Travelers,” acrylic, Heather Horn.
» “Too Big For His Britches,” color pencil, Sue Perez.
Honorable Mention; “Outer Galaxy,” acrylic, Trevor Pochop; “Chevy,” oil, Karen Pochop; “Monarch,” acrylic, Sue Heffner; “Disney World,” ink, Mary Hasenauer; “Winter View,” oil, Karen Pochop; “Halibut Cove Revisited,” color pencil, Sue Perez; “Nebraska the Good Life,” acrylic, Heather Horn.