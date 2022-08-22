Art show, Husker tailgate make for busy weekend at Prairie Arts Center

The Prairie Arts Center will be buzzing with activity Friday and Saturday.

The Main Gallery reception for the “Plein Air on the Plains” exhibit takes place at 5:30 p.m. Friday and the annual Husker Tailgate party begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Art created by Joan Swim, Christine May, Priscilla Portenier, David Dorsey and Loranda Daniels Bouy is currently on display through the end of August.

"'Plein Air’ is painting in plain air,” said Holly Carlini, executive director of the arts center. “You go outside and take a miniature easel, and the gallery is a collection of these little paintings that the artists did while they were out on site.”

A group of artists from Nebraska and South Dakota are committed to getting out every few weeks to paint, Carlini said. The art is mostly landscape and the works are typically small.

“Plein air is a chance for them to capture what they see at the moment,” Carlini said. “You see a lot of beautiful light, a lot of landscapes, beautiful skies.”

Swim will talk about techniques and set up her easel to show folks how it works.

“There are specific things you take with you and how you set up when you’re on the go,” Carlini said. “It would be a great exhibit for nature lovers and maybe something for them to try themselves, because you’re really immersed in nature, you’re taking that all in and trying to re-create that.”

On Saturday, the Husker tailgate party begins at 10 a.m. in the PAC parking lot.

“The Husker Tailgate is always a great fundraiser for us as a nonprofit,” Carlini said. “It’s something that we use to help supplement our funds coming into the arts center.”

The Huskers play Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

“The tailgate this year will have an Irish theme, which is really fun,” Carlini said. “We have about nine food teams cooking.”

Food choices include smoked chicken, brisket, ribs, jambalaya, beef bone broth, beef noodle shooters and “all sorts of fun stuff.”

Cost is $10 per person and includes all the food and the Husker game on the giant screen.

There will be a silent auction of items donated by residents, the PAC gift shop and various artists.

“There is a cornhole tournament, and after all that is finished,” Carlini said, “we’ll have a concert by Kevin Kennedy III and that will finish off our night.”