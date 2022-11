LINCOLN — State Sen. Tom Brewer, a decorated military veteran, is back in Ukraine, this time delivering solar Bibles and portable cookstoves to soldiers at the front, while narrowly escaping a missile strike. Two Russian missiles hit about 300 yards on either side of a highway Monday as Brewer’s party was leaving Zaporizhzhia, the site […]

