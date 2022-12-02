Auditions set for Playhouse production

Auditions for the North Platte Community Playhouse production of "Drinking Habits 2" are scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 12.
Lori Evans will direct the play that will have a cast of three men and five women. Actors must be 21 or older to participate.
Performance dates are Feb. 10 to 12 and 17 to 19. For more information, call the Playhouse office at 308-532-8559.
Job Vigil
Reporter
I am a Colorado native and have been at the Telegraph for 18-plus years, including a 10-year stint as managing editor; my interests are in feature writing that focuses on people.
