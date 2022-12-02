 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auditions set for Playhouse production

Auditions for the North Platte Community Playhouse production of "Drinking Habits 2" are scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 12.

Lori Evans will direct the play that will have a cast of three men and five women. Actors must be 21 or older to participate.

Performance dates are Feb. 10 to 12 and 17 to 19. For more information, call the Playhouse office at 308-532-8559.

