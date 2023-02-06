The North Platte Public Schools Foundation announced the return of “Dancing with the Local Stars” on Feb. 24.

The “Red Carpet” event begins at 6:30 p.m. with the main event at 7:30 p.m. at the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center.

Proceeds from the event will support student scholarships and the Foundation’s “Prepared to Learn” fund. The fund provides aid to students unable to afford eyeglasses, nutritional needs, appropriate clothing and necessary school supplies.

At the event, the audience will have the opportunity to vote via text message for their favorite dancers. The dancers and choreographer receiving the most votes will receive the coveted “Disco Ball Trophy.”

New this year will be the People's Choice Award. This award will provide funding toward online software for our high school students to more easily apply for scholarships. This will help streamline the scholarship application and review process. This award will be based on dollar votes, $1 equals 1 vote.

Votes may be cast from now until the event at nppsf.org.

Contestants for the event include:

Couple 1: Tiffany Johnson, Adams Middle School teacher; Nathan Vierya, Farm Bureau Financial Services; choreographer-Butch Lehmkuhler, Retired NPPS Educator

Couple 2: Dan Koehler, McDonald custodian; Sonja Voycheske, All Makes Office Furniture; choreographer, Janna Ryan, Legacy Dance Studio.

Couple 3: Hannah Hokanson, Sandhills Bank; Jeremiah Johnson, North Platte Police Department; choreographers, Krystal Miller and Tallyn Simpson, The Dance Factory.

Couple 4 Dalene Skates, Habitat for Humanity; Chris Bruns, Lincoln County commissioner; choreographer, Dr. Byron Barksdale and Ashley Bruns.

Couple 5: Chance Schilling, First National Bank; Jennifer Jacobson, A Cut Above; choreographer, Debbie Berry, Great Plains Health Surgery Center.

Judges are Stuart Shepherd, Josh Sperle, Muffy Morris and Mayor Brandon Kelliher.

The North Platte Public Schools Facebook page or website will post videos and updates on the event. Tickets are $12 for adults/$10 for students online at nppsf.org/who-we-are/news/dancing-with-the-stars.html or call the Foundation office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday at 308-696-3325.