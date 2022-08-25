Hershey celebrates with fall festival

The annual Hershey Fall Festival begins today with the annual golf tournament at River’s Edge Golf Club in North Platte.

The tournament is a 4-person scramble and kicks off at 9 a.m. There is still room for more teams and the funds raised go toward the festival.

Saturday starts with an early breakfast at 7 a.m. served by the Maria Lutheran Church women’s group in the church fellowship hall. Maria Lutheran is at 521 Lincoln Ave. in Hershey.

The annual parade theme this year is “American Pride.” It will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Lincoln and East First Street in Hershey. The participants will roll through town a couple of times before heading over to the park for food and fun.

Prime rib, coleslaw and chips will be offered for a freewill donation with walk-up and drive-through options. There will be bounce houses, a petting zoo, an ax-throwing contest and more.

The main event is a concert featuring William Clark Green with opening act Halle Kearns. Green is a country music singer from Flint, Texas, and will perform his original red dirt music in his All You Got Tour.

The beer garden opens at 5 p.m. with the concert to follow from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Kearns is a country music artist out of Nashville who will feature songs from her latest album entitled “Every Girl.”

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate and may be purchased online at outhousetickets.com or at Hershey State Bank.