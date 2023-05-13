The seventh annual Music on the Bricks music festival will feature Bases Loaded, with North Platte native Steve Main on drums.

The event begins at 6 p.m. on May 20 in the historic Canteen District in downtown North Platte. Admission is $5 and there will be food vendors and beverages throughout the event.

Local favorite Jack Bunger and the Pros will take the stage from 10 p.m. to midnight with Gregg Todd on drums and vocals, Bunger on guitar and vocals, and JD Warren on bass. Straw Bone, with Kenny Odean on guitar and keyboards, Malachi Carter on bass, Brad Mattson on drums and Javin Odean on guitar, will be featured from 6-7 p.m. Bases Loaded will perform from 7-10 p.m.

Bases Loaded, along with Steve Main, features Mike Sciachitano on guitar, Lori Main on keyboard and vocals, and Joe Huettner on bass. The band’s emphasis is on strong three-part vocals, with both male and female lead singers who can cover anything from George Strait and the Eagles, to the Doobie Brothers and Journey.

The event includes kids’ games, vendors and dancing.