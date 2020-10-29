 Skip to main content
As cases rises locally, WCDHD Community Risk Dial ticks up
As cases rises locally, WCDHD Community Risk Dial ticks up

The COVID-19 Community Risk Dial ticked up Thursday from 2.92 to 3.0, staying within the elevated risk level, the West Central District Health Department said in a press release.

The dial increased because the 6-county district saw an increase in positive cases, the release said.

WCDHD said in the release that it updated the look of the dial to make it easier to note increases or decreases from week to week, but the data and formula used to calculate it did not change.

“With community partnership, wearing a mask in public, social distancing, avoiding crowded places, avoiding close contact, and avoiding confined spaces, we can flatten the curve of COVID-19 in our area,” the release said.

For more information on COVID-19 in the health department’s jurisdiction, go to wcdhd.org.

