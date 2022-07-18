Auditions for Playhouse production of 'The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe' open Aug. 1

The North Platte Community Playhouse is preparing for its first production of the 2022-23 season — "The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe."

This dramatization of C.S. Lewis' classic work faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be forgotten Narnia.

There will be approximately 17 to 20 parts for children and approximately 10-12 parts for adults.

Auditions will take place for children at 7 p.m. on Aug. 1 in the Canteen Room at the Playhouse. Auditions for adults will be at 7 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the Playhouse. Aug. 3 will be callback night for children.