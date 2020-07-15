Authorities are investigating a single-fatality head-on collision at the 172-mile marker on U.S. Highway 30 about three miles west of North Platte about 9 p.m. Wednesday Three people were transported to Great Plains Health with unknown severity of injuries, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.
According to the spokesperson a passenger vehicle tried to pass another westbound vehicle, entered the eastbound lane and hit a SUV head on. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. The three occupants of the SUV were taken to GPH. Names were not released Wednesday night.
