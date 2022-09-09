 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities seeking information in dog shooting case

Law Enforcement authorities are seeking information in a case in which a Yorkie was shot and died from the wound. 

According to the Lincoln County Crimestoppers, the incident happened between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 on the 1300 block of West Sixth Street. A small caliber firearm was used to shoot the dog. 

People can provide anonymous information by going to lincolncountycrimestoppers.com and clicking on the submit a tip tab, or call 308-534-8400 or 800-933-TIPS. 

Those with information can also call the non-emergency line at 308-535-6789 if they do not wish to remain anonymous. 

