Authorities seeking information in dog shooting case

Law Enforcement authorities are seeking information in a case in which a Yorkie was shot and died from the wound.

According to the Lincoln County Crimestoppers, the incident happened between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 on the 1300 block of West Sixth Street. A small caliber firearm was used to shoot the dog.

People can provide anonymous information by going to lincolncountycrimestoppers.com and clicking on the submit a tip tab, or call 308-534-8400 or 800-933-TIPS.

Those with information can also call the non-emergency line at 308-535-6789 if they do not wish to remain anonymous.