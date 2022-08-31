Avocado launching championship coming to Wild West Arena

Registration for the National Avocado Launching Championship has closed, and 30 teams will be competing Sept. 10 for trophies and cash prizes.

The event was postponed from its original May 21 date.

“This event is sure to be an entertaining one to say the least, and the public is encouraged to come and watch the fun,” Heather Jones, social media and communications director at Visit North Platte, said in a press release. “Teams of three will compete to score the most points by launching avocados at targets using slingshots, water balloon launchers, resistance bands, bulging muscles — basically, any launcher that is human powered.”

This is a competition of precision using a single-elimination bracket. Teams will be launching at upside-down cattle tanks with point values written on the bottom.

Prize money will be awarded to the final four teams and trophies to the champion and runner-up. The first-place team will receive $5,000, runner-up $4,000, third place $2,400, and fourth place $1,200.

Competition will begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 10. Admission is free for spectators. The Wild West Arena at 2801 Charlie Evans Drive in North Platte will host the event, and concessions will be available for purchase from the St. Patrick High School Skills USA group.

“While some avocados will be damaged during the launching,” Jones said, “spectators are encouraged to take any usable avocados and/or pits home with them at the end of the event.”

Bags will be available for collection. For more information, visit avocadolaunching.com or Facebook.com/nationalavocadolaunchingchampionship. Visit North Platte may be reached at 308-532-4729 or info@visitnorthplatte.com.