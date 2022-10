Western Engineering subcontractor Steel’s Construction will begin street repairs Monday on East B Street between Silber and Eastman avenues.

Alternate routes will be necessary, the city said in a press release. Local traffic will be allowed.

The city warns people to "use caution around the construction area and observe and follow all signs for the safety of you and the workers."

For more information, contact the North Platte Engineering Department at 308-535-6724.