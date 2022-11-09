Backers cheer, prepare for NP Rec Center upgrades after sales tax vote

North Platte residents will see the first move toward upgrading the city’s recreation facilities as early as next week, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said Wednesday after voters resoundingly approved a special sales tax to do so.

He said Tuesday’s City Council agenda likely will include the necessary ordinance to raise the city sales tax from 1.5% to 2% to expand the North Platte Recreation Complex, renovate Cody Pool and relocate the city’s skate park.

“The people have spoken, and now the city will move forward,” Kelliher said of the $52.5 million plan endorsed by 65.3% of city residents voting Tuesday.

He and Leland Poppe, co-leader with Megan McGown of the North Platte Area Wellness & Recreation Alliance’s successful campaign, said they hope the city and the Nebraska Department of Revenue can complete the needed steps to start collecting the tax by April 1.

It isn’t clear both entities can move that fast, Kelliher said. But Poppe said he hopes the extra 0.5% tax is being collected by the time of June’s annual Nebraskaland Days, North Platte’s biggest tourism event.

Wellness alliance members will move forward with organizing a promised campaign to raise $5 million to $10 million privately for a permanent maintenance fund for upkeep of the coming projects, Poppe added.

Voters approved the temporary sales tax, allowed under 2012’s Legislative Bill 357, four years after rejecting a half-cent sales tax boost by nearly the same 2-to-1 margin for a broader array of infrastructure projects.

Tuesday’s decision came two years after voters renewed North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund, which sets aside some sales-tax money each year for economic development projects, by margins of 76.5% and 70.1% on the 10-year renewal’s two ballot questions.

It capped a tumultuous six-month effort toward Rec Center improvements, highlighted by the council’s Aug. 2 failure to directly put the tax on the ballot and a lightning petition drive that accomplished it by collecting 2,156 signatures over the next two weeks.

Supporters essentially doubled that number Tuesday, as 4,351 people voted for the half-cent sales tax and 2,315 against in unofficial returns.

Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., called the outcome “a resounding victory for the people.”

“The wonderful momentum that’s been created in North Platte the past couple of years has elevated to another level,” Person, whose organization served as petition drive clearinghouse, said in a Wednesday statement.

“It also sends a huge statement that the ‘people’ are the ones who should decide these kinds of issues, and they were nearly denied the right to vote on it.”

Person praised the campaign’s promotion team and six years of “sound in-depth planning” by wellness alliance members to develop their plan.

But “the community gets 100% of the credit for the end result by being engaged in a grassroots movement with energy and commitment,” he said.

North Platte lawyer Brock Wurl, who swiftly organized August’s petition drive after the council tabled the tax, noted that he wasn’t an alliance member at the point he got involved.

But I “knew some of the members and appreciated the work they had all done,” he said Wednesday. “I believed if we did something to put it to a vote, the people would support it.”

McGown, who was unavailable for comment on election night, said she was excited by the strong “yes” vote.

“The extraordinary effort of the people who helped get this to the finish line — I’m just elated,” she said. “It gives me goosebumps to think of the number of people involved in this.”

Now the chief development officer at Great Plains Health, McGown moved to Lincoln County from Sidney in 2015. She soon was reunited at the North Platte chamber with Person, a former Sidney city manager, with whom she had worked closely in helping the former Cabela’s Inc. sporting goods chain to grow into a national powerhouse and major employer.

“The people have started to see some (economic) wins and be proud and say, ‘Why not North Platte? We can do this,’” McGown said. “I think the culture is very different than when I moved here in 2015.”

City Recreation Superintendent Bob Barr has held his job since 1987, covering all but the first decade of the Rec Center’s existence since it opened on April 3, 1976.

He said Wednesday that he’s looking forward to finally remedying the 39,300-square-foot building’s wear and tear. Expanding the Rec Center, he added, will also let it offer more programs without making walk-in users take a back seat to prescheduled events.

The Telegraph’s “Flatrock Fix-Its” series in October 2019 highlighted the Rec Center’s aging facilities and cramped conditions while looking at a variety of citywide infrastructure needs.

“It’ll be exciting to be involved in the planning and make sure patrons get exactly what they’re asking for,” Barr said. “And we want to make sure it’s done as fiscally responsibly as we can and make the sure is best designed for sustainability and all the things that go into that.”

It’ll take much of the next four years to renovate and expand the Rec Center, upgrade the 1951 Cody Pool and rebuild the skate park at a different site, Kelliher said during the campaign.

He said Wednesday that city officials will start developing a “request for proposal” for architects to flesh out and refine the concept drawings in the wellness alliance’s plan.

One or more firms — depending on their interest in taking on one or more of the three projects — should be hired early in 2023, Kelliher said.

Bond companies and attorneys will be consulted “to create the best possible bond scenario for the city,” he said. The bonds will finance the construction, with proceeds from the half-cent sales tax increase paying them off.

State law says the new infrastructure sales tax will last only as long as it takes to pay off the bonds. Voters would have to approve any renewal of the half-cent tax for different projects.

Kelliher said he expects to put together “a small number of committees who will invite public comment and participation from time to time” in addition to continued input from the wellness alliance.

He doesn’t expect the council to take up the issue of who should manage the Rec Center and Cody Pool until at least the middle of next year, he said.

Wellness alliance members approached the Scottsbluff Family YMCA, whose leaders said they’d be willing to manage the Rec Center under the auspices of a North Platte Y branch they’d help organize. It would be North Platte’s first Y since 1913.