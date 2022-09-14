 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Backers of NP Rec Center expansion to launch sales tax campaign Sept. 21

Supporters of adopting a special half-cent sales tax to upgrade the North Platte Recreation Complex plan an outdoor campaign kickoff Sept. 21.

A post Wednesday on the Move North Platte Facebook page said people can learn more about the proposal at the 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. event at Blackledge Park in downtown’s Canteen District near Sixth and Jeffers streets.

Those interested in backing the campaign may pick up yard signs and buy a “Rec Yeah!” T-shirt during the kickoff event, the post says.

North Platte voters will be asked Nov. 8 to approve the temporary boost to the city’s 1.5% sales tax to pay for a three-pronged construction project headlined by renovation and expansion of the 1976 Rec Center.

The proposal offered by the North Platte Area Wellness & Recreation Alliance also would renovate the 1951 Cody Pool and relocate and rebuild the city’s skate park from the Rec Center.

