A month before the sad 50th anniversary of losing the 1918 Union Pacific Depot, North Platte will mark a happier 75th anniversary of the founding of what grew into Bailey Yard.

It was on Sept. 27, 1948, that top U.P. officials conducted their official inspection of their newly finished 42-track “retarder yard” at its longtime western Nebraska division point.

Its completion not only made North Platte one of the railroad’s key centers but also marked the culmination of William M. Jeffers’ influence on U.P.’s course in his hometown.

Jeffers, who rose from a call boy at North Platte in 1890 to serve as U.P.’s president from 1937 to 1946, remained part of the board of directors that chose North Platte for its second retarder yard after a 28-track yard at Pocatello, Idaho.

Built for $3.5 million as part of a post-World War II modernization drive, North Platte’s retarder yard sorted both westbound and eastbound cars until today’s 64-track Bailey East “hump yard” opened in 1968.

The last piece of today’s Bailey Yard — named for 1960s U.P. President Edd Bailey, who worked at North Platte during the war and directed the 1968 expansion — was completed in 1980 when the 50-track Bailey West yard replaced the 1948 retarder yard.

Then and now, “retarder yard” and “hump yard” describe the same organizing principle: the use of gravity to help sort rail cars as new trains are assembled for their various destinations.

The Telegraph-Bulletin described the original retarder yard’s expected sorting operation this way in a full-page feature on March 3, 1948:

“Freight cars arriving in North Platte will first be moved into the 10-track receiving yard, capable of handling 1,200 cars.

“Cars then will be classified according to destination by rolling down the tracks on an incline, which will face toward the east, onto any one of 40 classification tracks capable of handling 1,400 cars. A total of 39 switches used in this process will be electrically operated from four control towers.

“Speed of the rolling cars will be regulated by a type of braking device on the tracks, also operated from the control towers. These braking devices are the retarders, hence the name ‘retarder yard.’

“The incline down which the cars will roll is called a hump, hence the term ‘hump yard.’ Both refer to the same general process.

“From the classification tracks, strings of cars will be moved by switch engines to the 16-track departure yard, capable of handling 1,600 cars.”

Though modern computers have replaced analog switches, the same principle applies to the operation of today’s Bailey Yard. People can observe the process and hear it described by taking U.P.’s annual public yard tour during North Platte Rail Days in August.

The original hump yard covered 213 acres, stretched 5 miles long and had a sorting capacity of 4,200 cars per day — all fractions of today’s yard of 2,850 acres, 8-mile-plus width and daily capacity of up to 14,000 cars.

Talk of Union Pacific’s postwar plans for North Platte surfaced as early as Oct. 24, 1947, in an Omaha World-Herald story on a U.P. board vote to spend $67 million on top of $100 million already planned for system-wide improvements.

“The railroad plans to build a retarder yard, probably at North Platte,” the newspaper said, quoting an Associated Press account.

It added that President George F. Ashby, who had succeeded Jeffers upon the latter’s mandatory retirement at age 70, had told the World-Herald the new yard would be larger than the one then nearly finished at Pocatello.

U.P. Board Chairman Roland Harriman said the railroad’s improvement plan “is the greatest since 1910, when the road operated under the direction of E.H. Harriman,” his father and the founder of the modern Union Pacific after its 1890s receivership and reorganization.

The Telegraph-Bulletin reported Nov. 4 that U.P. representatives had met with Lincoln County commissioners to explain the retarder yard. Ashby announced the railroad’s formal choice of North Platte on Jan. 28, 1948.

“North Platte has always been greatly benefited by the Union Pacific Railroad,” the paper said in a Jan. 30 editorial. “But in spite of this extended friendliness between the Union Pacific and North Platte in past years, it looks like 1948 will go down as a real banner year in which the railroad aided in the development of Bill Jeffers’ hometown.”

Construction proceeded rapidly, with the retarder yard put into partial use June 28. About 250,000 cubic yards of dirt was being moved, with 31,000 feet of new mainline and 51 miles of additional track being installed, the Telegraph-Bulletin wrote.

By comparison, U.P. needed nearly 2½ years to complete the $12.5 million east hump from the time it was announced in the newspaper on June 9, 1966, until its dedication on Oct. 26, 1968.

The North Platte Chamber of Commerce threw a banquet for Ashby and 18 other top U.P. officials after their inspection of the retarder yard capped a whirlwind eight months of construction.

“Ashby thanked the chamber and the townspeople of North Platte for their ‘splendid’ cooperation during the construction of the retarder yard and expressed his confidence in the future of the city and its relations with the Union Pacific,” the Telegraph-Bulletin wrote in its Sept. 28, 1948, edition.

William Jeffers, then in retirement in Los Angeles, wasn’t part of the inspection tour. But he would die in 1953 knowing that the town where he was born and started his Union Pacific career would be a linchpin of its entire system for decades to come.