With three of four planned businesses and the first apartment dwellers now in its south side, activity in and near Heartland Flats at North Platte’s District 177 is brisk on its north and west sides.

Former Platte River Mall occupant Bath & Body Works reopened late last month in the four-story apartment-retail building, becoming the first of four north-side tenants. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

As New Generation Construction workers continued to work Monday inside Heartland Flats’ remaining three north-side bays, other crew members kept making progress on the new Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers restaurant to its northwest, fronting South Dewey Street.

They received a visit from Todd Ulsaker of Topeka, Kansas, co-owner with Ron Oberg of Wichita of some 20 Freddy’s franchise stores including Kearney and stretching from Texas to South Dakota.

Ulsaker said they expect Nebraska’s westernmost Freddy’s to open during July, with the timing depending on when needed HVAC units arrive.

The duo became the first Freddy’s franchisees in 2004, he said, two years after the chain was founded in Wichita. Freddy’s now has more than 400 stores nationwide.

Passers-by Monday also could see the first steel frames rising for the building fronting Dewey that will be anchored by Rib & Chop House. It’s on the old Nebraskaland Tire & Service location, west of Heartland Flats and south of Freddy’s.

Riddle’s Jewelry, one of three longtime retail tenants still in the north side of the old 1972 main mall building, will join the planned new restaurant there when that building is done.

The other two will move soon, with Famous Footwear set to complete Heartland Flats’ south-side lineup and charter mall business Maurices ticketed to be Bath & Body Works’ immediate north-side neighbor.

Next to Maurice’s will be Glick’s, one of two all-new Heartland Flats tenants along with already opened Bling Glamour on the south side. One north-side bay remains available.

Remodeling of part of the 1972 main mall’s north side is already under way, with Five Below announced as a coming new tenant there.