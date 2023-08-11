Music on the Bricks in the Canteen District in North Platte started at 7 p.m. Friday, the first of two evenings of music downtown.
For $5 and a lawn chair, audience members were able to enjoy a show by the Baxter Band.
Tomorrow’s Music on the Bricks will feature the Drew Philips Band, Top Shelf Country and the Platinum Pearls from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ryan Herzog
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today