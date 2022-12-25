Beauty of the Holidays lighting competition winners announced

Twenty nominations were received this season for the Beauty of the Holidays lighting competition, organized by Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin.

There is no shortage of Christmas spirit, with heartwarming displays in yards and homes around Lincoln County, KNPLCB Executive Director Mona Anderson wrote in a press release.

“We love this time of year. Getting out and seeing all of the effort people put into spreading joy gives us all the Christmas spirit,” she said.

This year’s prizes are generously sponsored by Coldwell Banker, Menard’s, Bomgaar’s and Cody Keno.

Eight community judges spent 10 hours driving the streets of North Platte and beyond to rank each nominated display on curb appeal, balance, theme, and maintenance.

The final rankings were very close.

The purpose of the competition is to spread the Christmas spirit and recognize those who continue to make North Platte and Lincoln County a beautiful place to live.

Some of the judges’ comments were: “Pretty and Fun. Love the lights on the roof and the star.” “Beautiful lights, great curb appeal.” “Liked that the music coordinated with the lights.”

Bulletin Publisher George Lauby thanked everyone who puts up Christmas lights and goes to the extra effort to make the holidays bright.

“It gives us a lot of cheer,” he said.

The sponsors have provided cash prizes for the first-place winners in each ward, to encourage the continuation of community spirit and beautification through the seasons.

Ward 1

1, 2300 W. Phillip Ave. Lot 30C, Deb Cosler.

2, 3108 Ioke St., Cole Vencill.

Ward 2

1, 2521 Marko Court, Steffan and Adrienne Brunette.

2, 1821 West C St., Dan and Shandell Sims.

Ward 3

1. 47 S. Sherman Ave., Bryan Siefford.

2. 2721 West A St., Chris and Brenda Jolliffe.

Ward 4

1. 521 W. 10th St., Chris and Rachel Ortiz.

2. 1021 N. Poplar St., Steve and Brenda Heinzle.

County

1. 720 Walnut St., Sutherland, Howard Ady.

1. 6692 W. U.S. Highway 30, Teke and Rebecca Colson.