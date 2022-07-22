Believe it or not, it's been hotter longer in North Platte — so far

Saturday’s high of 104 degrees in North Platte means the summer of 2022 stands alone in third place for the most triple-digit readings in a year.

The city’s 15th day topping out at 100 or more was clinched when the National Weather Service’s Lee Bird Field office saw the temperature reach 104 at about 2:30 p.m.

The airport’s final top Saturday reading tied North Platte’s all-time July 23 record of 104 degrees, set in 1940 and tied in both 2005 and 2012.

Unfortunately for heat-weary locals, about 1 1/2 months remain for 2022 to make a serious run at the top two years for 100-degree days since full-year weather records in North Platte were first kept in 1875.

The No. 1 spot belongs to 1936, during the sizzling years of the Dust Bowl and Great Depression, when high temperatures at North Platte’s downtown weather station topped the century mark 29 times.

The worst stretches of 1936’s heat wave can be seen in the weather records kept by the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

That year’s first 100-degree reading didn’t come until June 21. But two more triple-digit days were recorded in June, 16 triple-digit days followed in July and 10 more were notched in August.

Sweltering North Platte residents coped with six straight days of 100 or more Aug. 8-13. That followed five-day streaks July 15-19 and July 22-26, a four-day stretch July 2-5 and a three-day run Aug. 15-17.

The city’s overall high for 1936 was 108 degrees on both July 25 and Aug. 11. Both are part of a current nine-way tie for third place on the city’s list of highest daily readings.

North Platte’s daily highs that year also record 107-degree readings July 17, 24 and 26. The year’s last triple-digit reading was 105 on Aug. 24.

Much more recently, the city’s drought-stricken year of 2012 holds the runner-up all-time spot with 24 days of 100 degrees or more.

That blazing summer a decade ago got started with three straight days above the century mark June 17-19. Not until Sept. 4, when temperatures at Lee Bird Field reached 100, was the last triple-digit reading recorded.

The 2012 summer topped 1936 in one respect: Readings were 100 or more for eight straight days July 17-24, led by a 108-degree high July 22.

That streak might have reached 10 days had the July 15 high of 103 not been followed by a top July 16 reading of “only” 99 degrees.

North Platte residents in 2022 haven’t had a triple-digit streak longer than the four-day stretch of June 17-20.

But this year’s first such day June 13 reached 108 degrees to join the gaggle of daily highs tied for the city’s No. 3 all-time spot.

A reprieve from the heat is on the way, however, with the NWS North Platte office forecasting highs in the 80s on Sunday as a cold front moves through over night. There is also a possibility of precipitation Sunday night, NWS said.

After a blast of 100-degree heat, highs this week are expected to dip below seasonal averages into the mid-80s. Tuesday is likely the warmest day with Saturday forecasts signaling temperatures in the low 90s.