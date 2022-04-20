Beneficial bugs: Grants will help WCREEC researchers study pest-eating insects and pollinators

Grant funding to a local researcher will help her effort to create more habitat for beneficial predator insects that devour their pest counterparts.

Julie Peterson, field crops entomology specialist at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center, will begin two new projects through the grants — one funded by the U.S. Department of Energy.

“We’re looking at grass-based habitat,” Peterson said. “We’re actually looking at fields farmers have enrolled into (the) Conservation Reserve Program.”

Peterson and her students will also be working alongside researchers at Iowa State University on a program called “Prairie Strip.”

“The idea is like in a crop field, you’d have kind of a long, linear strip where the grower would put like a natural prairie seed mix,” Peterson said. “It looks really cool. You’d have a field of corn or soybeans and then you’d have these strips of wildflowers and grasses.”

The wildflowers and grasses are designed to attract pollinators, such as bees and other beneficial insects.

“I’m, of course, really interested in insects that eat the bad pest insects,” Peterson said. “Lady beetles are a really good classical example. They eat aphids, they eat the eggs of the western bean cutworm, which is a really bad corn pest.”

She said some of the smaller lady beetles also eat spider mites, which are a corn pest as well.

“We’re interested in ways that we can kind of add habitat back into a cultural landscape,” Peterson said. “This kind of habitat would help support those beneficial insects including the pollinators, but also would help support lady beetles and lace wings and other kind of predatory beetles.”

The hope, Peterson said, is beneficial insects will move from the CRP grass-based habitat into the adjacent crop fields, and suppress the pests in those fields.

“We think there’s going to be benefits to that, but of course,” she said, “we’re open to looking at what the results tell us because we do know that sometimes CRP or grass-based habitat could support pests that then go to the cornfield as well.”

Almost all studies on the subject, Peterson said, have found much more benefit than risk.

“But, of course, we’re going in with an open mind and we’re making sure we’re looking at all sides of the data,” she said.

Peterson will have two new graduate students helping her with the grass-based habitat project, Hannah Stowe and Araceli Gomez Villegas.

“Hannah is from Kansas and she is focusing more on the predators, like the lady beetles and the lace wings and things that could eat the pests,” Peterson said. “Araceli is going to be focusing on the pollinators. What are some other benefits that this CRP habitat can provide if it has flowers in there, if it has places where the bees and the pollinators can nest, places where they can spend the winter safely?”

As part of the Prairie Strip program, linear strips of natural prairie seed mix is planted in a crop field.

“You’d have a field of corn or soybeans and then you’d have these strips of wildflowers and grasses,” Peterson said. “It’s been found to be really beneficial helping prevent soil runoff, nitrogen runoff.”

Plants in the prairie seed mix also have deep roots, which help in anchoring the soil.

“It also can provide some benefit with having some habitat for pollinators and habitat for the beneficial insects that can then be biological control in that crop that’s right next to the strip,” Peterson said.

The strips are a buffer and can be “described as a big diaper,” Peterson said.

“With the prairie plant, the root systems are really complex and really deep so it really creates — diaper is a really good word for it,” she said. “It can absorb the water and nitrogen and prevent that runoff and that leeching.”

The program has been well adopted at Iowa State, Peterson said, and the university has received grant funding to expand the program to other states.

Aspects of the program were also included in the most recent federal Farm Bill, incorporated into the federal USDA National Resources Conservation Service agency. Area farmers can go to a USDA Field Service Office to see if their land could fit into the program, Peterson said.

“We’re putting some demonstration of this at our Brule farm, between Brule and Big Springs,” Peterson said. “We’re hoping to seed it here really soon. That will be really cool to see that established.”

The process to get the plot established could take several years, Peterson said.

“When you first plant the prairie seeds, it’s a lot of weeds and it’s going to look really bad,” she said. “You kind of have to not, like don’t judge it in the first year.”

Once it is established, she said in year three and year four it will look nice.

“There’s a lot of benefits for the soil, the water and nitrogen run off and it has the insect benefits as well,” Peterson said.

Both programs ultimately aim, Peterson said, to use less instecides on the land.

“You’re probably not going to get to like zero insecticide use ever, but if they can suppress those pests and keep them below that economic threshold,” Peterson said. “Maybe you have to spray maybe only once every five years instead of three times every five years, then that is a huge savings.”

Not only is it savings for the farmer in the checkbook, but it can also have a positive impact on human health.

“It’s reducing the amount of chemicals the farmer and applicator have to be exposed to and reducing the chemical exposure in the environment too,” Peterson said.

