Best of the West music festival brings students together

Students from area schools participated Monday in the Best of the West Music Festival hosted by the North Platte Community College music department.

The day began early with rehearsals as students from 12 area schools experienced singing or playing an instrument in large choir and band ensembles. More than 100 students participated at the college.

NPCC music instructor Kristin Simpson said the program started a few years ago.

“Best of the West is a teacher-nominated honor group where students in our area can come and perform with other very talented students in choir and in band,” Simpson said. “At the end of the concert, we will perform a combined piece for the first time. We’re very excited. It’s a spiritual by Andre J. Thomas, an African-American composer.”

The program provides a showcase for musically talented students from across the area, Simpson said.

“Many schools are very, very small and they don’t have a chance to perform with a large ensemble,” Simpson said. “We also want to bring them on campus to see what we have to offer and to get to know (music instructor) Jennifer Winder, myself and the students.”

She said a lot of people don’t know what the college offers in terms of music.

Mary Worthing, a senior at Arthur County, participated in her first Best of the West.

“For a lot of small schools in western Nebraska, we don’t get a chance to be in like a bigger band experience, bigger sound,” Worthing said. “It’s important that we go to these honor bands and hear some instruments we’ve never heard.”

Worthing said her school doesn’t have a tuba player, and the Best of the West gave her the opportunity to hear what a band sounds like with a full complement of instruments.

“We learn how to work with bigger bands, more people,” Worthing said. “It’s been really fun and I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Luke Ekdahl, a senior at North Platte St. Patrick High School, participated in choir at his third Best of the West conference.

“It’s good singing with people from other schools, hearing different voices,” Ekdahl said. “I think that really helps all the choirs out here."

Jared Trimble, a senior at Stapleton, said, “Our choir is really small, so being here with a large group, it’s a lot easier to sing.”

The day concluded Monday evening with a concert that combined the high school students with the NPCC college choir and jazz band.

Participating schools included Anselmo-Merna, Arapahoe, Arthur County, Chase County, Creek Valley, Gothenburg, Hershey, Maxwell, Stapleton, St. Pat’s, Wallace and Wauneta-Palisade.