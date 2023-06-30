Union Pacific No. 4014, “Big Boy” works its way through Maxwell between two modern trains as it heads west to North Platte. The world’s largest operating steam locomotive is expected to continue west about 9 a.m. CT Sunday and take a day and a half to reach U.P.’s Cheyenne steam shop. He’ll stop from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. MT at Ogallala’s South Spruce Street crossing and from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Vincent Avenue crossing in Chappell. For video of Big Boy traveling in to North Platte on Friday, go to nptelegraph.com.