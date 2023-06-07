West central Nebraskans will have the opportunity to see the world’s largest operating steam locomotive in action and at rest Thursday through Saturday as it heads for Omaha.

The Union Pacific Railroad’s “Big Boy” No. 4014, built in 1941 and restored in 2019, will make a brief stop from noon to 12:15 p.m. MT Thursday at Lemoyne, on the north side of Lake McConaughy near Ogallala.

It’ll arrive in North Platte’s Canteen District at 4:45 p.m. CT, stopping through Saturday morning on the “VIP track” outside The Telegraph at East Front and Cottonwood streets.

Big Boy will be available for public viewing there through about 9 a.m. Saturday, when it resumes its trip to Omaha for the June 14-27 College World Series.

On its way east, No. 4014 will pause from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday in Cozad near U.S. Highway 30 and Meridian Street.

Big Boy will visit the region again at month’s end, stopping in Gothenburg June 30 before arriving back in North Platte. It’ll lay over again there through July 2 and stop in Ogallala later that day.

No. 4014 will return July 3 to its usual home at U.P.’s steam shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming.