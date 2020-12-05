Big Idea North Platte winner sets up Kickstarter, works toward manufacturing stage on Door Night Light

The winner of Big Idea North Platte has started a Kickstarter account to help take his Door Night Light from concept to reality.
North Platte Firefighter Casey Schiel won the competition in October, and hopes to raise enough funds to get the project moving into manufacturing and distribution. He has opened a Kickstarter page that offers folks the opportunity to contribute to the goal of getting his product out.
“It’s just at the beginning stages,” Schiel said. “But really what Kickstarter is built for is they are a platform to raise capital for a company like this to kickstart a company to move forward to the next stage.”
He said he entered the Big Idea as a wild card entry.
“Winning the Big Idea was really humbling and kind of exciting because it got the community involved,” Schiel said. “That kind of made me realize and everyone realize this could be possible to impact millions of lives across the United States.”
The idea for his fire safety invention came to him in April as he found the “Close before you doze” campaign on the UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute’s website. The information on the website shares data about how a closed door can delay the spread of a fire to give people more time to escape and for fire rescue units to arrive.
“I never heard of the concept before that,” Schiel said. “I was looking at the benefits of closing your door at night before you go to bed, the statistics behind it.”
He did more research and was reading a book given to him by his fire chief.
“It was about the household and things like that about being trapped or being in a home when there is a fire,” Schiel said. “I started thinking about my kids.”
His son Wesley is 6.
“When you’re a kid, you’re terrified to close the door,” Schiel said. “You rely on the bathroom light or maybe the hallway light that kind of brings you comfort to help you fall asleep.”
Schiel started thinking about protecting his family and how to get his kids to close the door at night.
“And that’s when it just clicked and it clicked immediately,” Schiel said. “Wesley loves his night light, but hates closing the door, so why not combine the two into a door night light that turns on automatically when the doors closed and it won’t work until the door is closed.”
He went to Menards the next day and built the prototype of his idea. A patent attorney did a search and found there was not a product like the Door Night Light that has been patented.
Schiel has taken care of the paperwork and is ready to get to the manufacturing phase. He has set a goal of raising $10,000, which will help him finish a final prototype and explore manufacturing options.
“I think the Door Night Light could save hundreds of lives by helping kids to feel safe behind a closed door,” Schiel said. “It also can help parents feel confident their children and they themselves are safer with their doors closed.”
Schiel has a Facebook page at facebook.com/doornightlight, website at doornightlight.com.
The Kickstarter link is kickstarter.com/projects/doornightlight/door-night-light-comfort-and-fire-safety where contributors have the opportunity to earn a reward for donating.
