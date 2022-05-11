Bill Hoyt to face David Gale in general election for NPPD Subdistrict 4 seat

Challenger David Gale of North Platte and incumbent Bill Hoyt of McCook advanced in Tuesday’s primary election for the Nebraska Public Power District’s Subdistrict 4 board seat.

Gale, CEO of Sandhills State Bank, had 38.4% of the vote in unofficial results late Tuesday to lead the three-candidate field.

Hoyt finished second with 33.5%, while Larry Linstrom of North Platte — whom Hoyt ousted in 2016 — trailed with 28.2%, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.

The winner in November will serve a six-year term. Subdistrict 4 covers Lincoln, Red Willow, Gosper, Frontier and Hayes counties.

Interest in the race was stoked by the NPPD board’s adoption last fall of a “net zero” carbon emissions goal by 2050 in producing the district’s electrical power.

Gale, CEO of North Platte-based Sandhills State Bank, decried the goal in answering a Telegraph questionnaire as the “first step in gutting public power in Nebraska.”

Reaching that goal, he said, threatens the reliability of Nebraskans’ electrical power and especially the future of NPPD’s coal-burning Gerald Gentleman Station near Sutherland.

Hoyt said he voted against the net-zero goal but persuaded his NPPD board colleagues to adopt “off-ramps” requiring it to be reviewed annually to maintain power reliability and affordability.

He intends to ensure that Gerald Gentleman “remains part of the NPPD fleet regardless of the net-zero carbon goal,” Hoyt told The Telegraph.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.