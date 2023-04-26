The Legislature has advanced a bill to final reading adding archived video of Unicameral floor debate and committee hearings to the treasure trove of documents and resources on its website.

Legislative Bill 254, introduced by state Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, moved to final reading on a voice vote Tuesday after winning 33-0 first-round approval April 17.

LB 254 would require senators to “develop and maintain a publicly, accessible internet archive of closed-captioned video coverage” of floor debate and hearings no later than the start of the 2025 session.

The bill’s mandate would take effect sooner should the Nebraska Educational Telecommunications Commission be able to closed-caption live Unicameral video coverage before January 2025. Recordings would be indexed by date and bill or resolution number.

“Applicable historical video coverage of the Legislature” captured and closed-captioned by Nebraska Public Media before 2025 “shall be collected and added to the digital archive as available,” LB 254 adds.

State senators took their first steps toward making the Legislature’s official documents available online in 1992, just as the World Wide Web was beginning to unlock the internet for people around the world.

The Unicameral website at nebraskalegislature.gov offers free, downloadable access to all the Legislature’s public documents and links to livestreamed coverage of floor debate and committee hearings. Users also can access historical documents dating to the first session of the one-house Legislature in 1937.

LB 254 says the to-be-created digital archive “is intended solely for educational and informational purposes and to enhance access for the public, in keeping with the Legislature’s commitment to transparency in state government.”

It says transcripts of floor action and hearings will remain the Legislature’s official record of those proceedings. Those transcripts are made available on the website once completed, which usually takes some time after each floor or committee session.

Brewer’s bill also says archived video recordings “shall not be used, reproduced or redistributed without express permission” by the Legislative Council, through which the 49 senators manage the Unicameral’s day-to-day operations.

Lawmakers attached two amendments to LB 254 during second-round debate Tuesday, including one by Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt to require closed-captioning of floor sessions and hearings to be in both English and Spanish.