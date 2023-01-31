Bishop Hanefeldt encourages students to exercise their faith

Each year for the past several years, Bishop Joseph G. Hanefeldt, Diocese of Grand Island, officiates a Mass at North Platte Catholic Schools.

The annual celebration of Catholic Schools Week brings to the forefront the importance placed on faith in the Catholic school system. On Tuesday morning, Hanefeldt encouraged students, teachers, parents, grandparents and friends to exercise their faith.

He said that faith is the capacity, the ability to believe in someone else and to trust them.

“As children you believe your mom and dad love you, your family members love you and you just trust that,” Hanefeldt said. “Faith is the ability to believe God created you and wants you in his kingdom of heaven one day and does all he can to get you there.”

Hanefeldt pointed out that faith is like muscle and it takes activity to keep it strong.

“You guys in sports, especially you who lift weights and all those things,” Hanefeldt said, “you know over time your strength, your capacity to lift increases because you’re exercising that muscle.

“Your faith is the same way. If you don’t exercise it, if you don’t keep believing and trusting in God, your faith atrophies and grows weaker.”

Through Catholic schools, Hanefeldt said teaching of faith in God is at the forefront of their mission.

A weeklong schedule of activities will continue through Friday at McDaid Elementary and St. Patrick High School.